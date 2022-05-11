(The Center Square) – Seattle Municipal Court judges have agreed to City Attorney Ann Davison’s formal request to change rules of the Seattle Community Court to allow prosecution of repeat offenders.
Davison specifically requested that persons identified as high utilizers be excluded from participating in Seattle Community Court.
Community Court is a program that tries to release persons from custody and connect them with the appropriate services such as housing services and drug treatment instead of sending them to jail.
Seattle Municipal Court’s seven judges agreed to Davison’s request on May 9, saying they “share the City Attorney’s goal of addressing the root causes that lead people to be frequent utilizers of the court system,” according to a statement.
“The Community Court agreement already provided the judges with discretion to screen defendants out of Community Court,” the Municipal Court said. “The changes approved last week will allow the City Attorney to decline to refer a case to Community Court even if it is technically eligible.”
Davison thanked the Municipal Court for agreeing to her request, and reiterated her belief that repeat offenders need harsher treatment than one-off offenders.
“I want to thank the Seattle Municipal Court for agreeing to my request to remove individuals meeting the High Utilizer criteria from Community Court . . . Individuals causing the most impact on our community need meaningful accountability for their criminal activity paired with increased behavioral health services,” Davison said in a statement to The Center Square following the Court’s agreement. “The best venue to ensure appropriate accountability and community safety is in Seattle Municipal Court and my team will continue to engage service providers to address underlying behavioral health needs. Addressing the impacts of individuals engaged in frequent, repeat criminal activity is one of the best ways to improve public safety.”
Davison requested the change from Seattle Municipal Court on April 27. She wrote to the judges that while her office is in favor of Community Court, she doesn't think it's effective in all cases.
“Our analysis shows that Community Court is not an effective tool for individuals engaged in high-frequency criminal activity,” Davison said in a letter to the Municipal Court. “For example, 59 individuals who meet our office’s high utilizer criteria represent about 15% of the cases referred through Community Court since this version of the court began . . . only three had ‘graduated’ Community Court on any cases, and those successes were principally the result of services provided by other organizations not connected to Community Court. Of the three that graduated, two reoffended with new charges in a relatively short amount of time.”
Community Court launched in August, 2020 to give alternatives to sitting in jail waiting for a court date for individuals with low-level misdemeanor charges.
Last month, Davison worked to start clearing a backlog of nearly 2,000 misdemeanor cases the City Attorney Office had piled up from the pandemic. The cases that will be cleared include cases involving property destruction, theft, criminal trespass, and non-DUI traffic.