(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposal of $6.5 million towards reducing CO2 emissions has some experts doubting its effectiveness.
The proposed funds would come from revenue brought into the city by the JumpStart payroll tax that dedicates 9% of its proceeds to Seattle’s Green New Deal fund.
Harrell said that the city’s Green New Deal Oversight Board of 19 community representatives recommended how the $6.5 million should be used. In the end, the proposal would go towards identifying and developing resilience hubs; providing heating, cooling and clean air at two library branches in the city to support communities during times of climate crisis; increase the number of city-funded affordable housing projects; and help the city collect data to see the full picture of climate impact on transportation, community health and more.
The mayor’s proposal has supporters, including Patience Malaba of the Housing Development Consortium who claims that most climate pollution and environmental harm happens where low-income individuals reside.
Malaba believes it’s critical that Seattle’s spending on climate-friendly projects are designed to make the city’s buildings resilient for communities.
However, not everyone thinks the proposal is a good use of funds. Todd Myers, the environmental director at the Washington Policy Center, does not think the initiatives of Harrell’s proposal would do much to reduce CO2 emissions.
“For $6.5 million, the city could invest in projects – like Seattle City Light already does – that would eliminate CO2 emissions equivalent to half of the amount emitted by all buildings in the city for one year,” Myers said to The Center Square in an email. “By way of contrast, this [proposal] will do virtually nothing to reduce CO2 emissions.”
Harrell voted to establish the Green New Deal when he was on the city council in 2019. It established a goal of ensuring Seattle be at the forefront of innovative policies to reduce emissions and center climate resilience and justice. Myers does not believe the proposed funds for this year would benefit the environment much.
“A serious approach to climate change requires governments to measure the results of their spending – how much CO2 is reduced for what cost,” Myers said. “This spending is the opposite, providing very little environmental benefit . . . this spending is symbolic, not serious.”
Harrell’s proposal includes $2.3 million out of the $6.5 million to provide heating, cooling and clean air at two library branches in the city as part of efforts to get all City-owned buildings off fossil fuels by 2035. Myers does not agree with about two-thirds of the proposed funds being dedicated to installing generators at two of the city’s 27 libraries.
“Climate change has become the go-to excuse for government spending of all kinds,” Myers said.
The proposal will have to be discussed and voted on by the Seattle City Council before the funds can be distributed.