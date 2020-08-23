(The Center Square) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed police budget cuts that would have led to the layoffs of 100 sworn officers, which the city council approved by a 7-1 margin this month.
The $3 million in cuts defunds several of the city's special units, including its controversial "Navigation Team," which dismantled homeless encampments. The cuts also redirect a bulk of police funds toward social services and places Seattle police's 911 call center under civilian oversight.
City Council member Kshama Sawant, who faces a recall petition filed last week, was the only member to vote no on the cuts, saying they did not meet activists' calls to defund the department's $400 million budget by 50 percent.
Durkan has vetoed two other city council measures during her first term in office, one concerning a soda tax in 2018 and another regarding COVID-19 relief aid earlier this month.
In a public address on Friday, Durkan reiterated her and former Seattle police chief Carmen Best's claims that layoffs to the police force would hit newer officers of color hardest.
"I do not believe the 2020 budget in its current form moves us closer to those shared goals. In fact, the budget as passed by council would offer few additional cuts or changes, but could mire the city in extended bargaining and even lawsuits," Durkan said. "The bills I’m vetoing today were passed without the level of collaboration that I think we need and more importantly that the city expects of us."
A Public Safety Civil Service Commission Rule requires that no-cause officer layoffs be based on length of service. The city may waive such requirements if "the purposes of the Charter and ordinances of The City of Seattle would be better served."
Seattle City Council President Lorena M. González said she was "disappointed" by Durkan's decision.
"The Council and Mayor have both expressed a shared desire to reimagine the SPD," González said in a statement. "For the last few weeks, although we have not always agreed, the Mayor and I have spoken often in an effort to find common ground on the next steps necessary to advance that vision and invest in a community safety model that truly benefits the wellbeing of us all and creates opportunities for security and wealth building for all Seattleites, especially for BIPOC communities."
The City Council now has exactly 30 days to override Durkan's veto.
Durkan still faces a recall petition that she already has challenged several times in Washington state courts and is currently appealing to the Supreme Court of Washington.
Should the petition collect the necessary 56,000 signatures, Durkan's fate in office would be decided by voters this fall ahead of her 2021 reelection. As of Sunday, the petition has garnered over 43,000 signatures.
If Durkan is recalled, González would be appointed Acting Mayor of Seattle until regular elections could be held.
The Seattle Police Department has been named in a slew of lawsuits this summer over allegations of police brutality, indiscriminate use of force, and violating protesters' free speech rights.
Protests against police brutality have continued in Seattle and Portland for nearly three months following George Floyd's killing by Minnesota Police on May 25.