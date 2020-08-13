(The Center Square) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is asking Washington’s highest court to step in and stop a petition that could recall her from office this fall after a county judge allowed the measure to proceed.
King County Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts gave thumbs up for the petition to move forward just last month. Durkan had asked Roberts to reconsider the ruling and now asks the same of the Washington Supreme Court while making no new arguments.
Roberts allowed only one of the seven allegations made against Durkan by petitioners to move forward, which accuses Durkan of “malfeasance” and “violating her oath of office” for allegedly failing to put forth new policing policies after Seattle officers used tear gas and other chemical agents on protesters this summer.
Durkan's office declined to speak on the details of the petition, but said in a statement that the mayor is looking ahead to planning the city's 2021 budget, slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and further police reform.
The recall petition stands among lawsuits against the Seattle Police Department and the city from activists and legal observers who blame Seattle police for using excessive force against protesters and dispersing demonstrators without just cause.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best formally announced her resignation from the department on Tuesday after more than two decades on the force.
News of Best’s resignation came hours after the city council passed a slew of budget cuts to the city’s police force laying off 100 sworn officers and capping command pay which included Best’s own $285,000 salary.
A federal judge issued a ban on tear gas and other crowd control tactics by Seattle police in June on top of a similar ban by the Seattle City Council that month until a successful challenge from the Department of Justice nullified that order.
Last month, members of the 35th District Democrats signed an open letter claiming that Durkan endangered protesters and should be impeached by the city council if declining to step down.
Best described the pay cuts as "absolutely shocking,” but said her resignation had to do with “the overarching lack of respect for the officers.”
Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County called on city council to take more substantive actions towards police reform in a statement on Tuesday.
"It does nothing to further our fight for authentic police accountability and the safety of Black lives, that the first Black woman to hold the position of Chief of Police of the Seattle Police Department has been forced out of her job by the Seattle City Council," the statement read. "We demand the Seattle City Council stop prioritizing performative action that solely suggests the appearance of change. We demand transparency and accountability for the series of actions and inactions that led to Chief Best’s resignation. And we demand a successor that serves Black Lives."
Should Durkan be recalled, Seattle City Council M. Lorena González will be appointed as the city’s acting mayor until regular elections can be held.
The petition must roughly 50,000 votes or at least 25 percent of the total votes cast in the 2017 Seattle mayoral election.