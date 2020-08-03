(The Center Square) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan shot down an $86 million aid package from the Seattle City Council over fears it would dry up the city’s emergency funds.
The mayor argued that the bill, passed five to four on July 20, would put the city’s rainy day funds at risk.
“It is irresponsible to spend the entirety of our rainy day and emergency funds in the first few months of what is likely a multiyear crisis,” Durkan said. “If 2020 is any indication, no one can responsibly project that Seattle will not have additional emergencies this year and next.”
The $127.5 million in general fund reserves Seattle entered the COVID-19 pandemic with is now short $29 million after closing a hole in the 2020 budget, Durkan said Friday.
City council member Teresa Mosqueda argued the spending bill is critical for supporting low-income, immigrant, and homeless residents hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide recession.
The bill paid out $36 million for rental assistance and another $18 million in aid for refugees and immigrants. An additional $14 million would have gone to grocery vouchers and $18 million for bolstering small businesses and childcare facilities.
“In the midst of an economic contraction that is four times worse than the Great Depression, we can’t afford to take a wait-and-see approach when Seattle families’ health, jobs and housing is on the line,” Mosqueda said in a statement. “This creates a cliff and a more costly and longer road to economic recovery. It will be harder and more costly for people to keep their businesses, housing and child care without this COVID relief.”
Durkan argued further that the closure of the West Seattle Bridge will likely require the bulk of the city’s fiscal priorities in coming years.
The high-rise section of the bridge has been closed since March 23 after inspectors found signs of cracking. It is not expected to reopen until 2022 at the earliest.
Preliminary costs of maintaining the lower bridges, redirecting traffic, monitoring cracking, and shoring up the current high bridge may cost upwards of $33 million, the Seattle Department of Transportation reported. A cost analysis by SDOT is expected in October.
Durkan and the city council remain deadlocked over defunding the Seattle Police Department following years-long calls from anti-police brutality activists to defund the department by up to 50 percent.
The mayor faces a recall petition which could see a special election this fall.
The city council introduced a resolution on Friday shrinking the SPD and relocating its 911 call center to a separate, civilian-led department.
Mosqueda laid out $169 million in proposed cuts to SPD’s $409 million budget largely supported by the council, which would see at least 136 police officers laid off.
Mass protests against police brutality continue in the city since the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
Federal agents withdrew from the city last week as did other federal agents in Portland after making no reported arrests.