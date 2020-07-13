(The Center Square) — The Seattle Police Department could see a $76 million budget cut sought by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan next year, far short of heftier demands by the Seattle City Council.
Durkan said during a press briefing on Monday she is seeking $76 million in cuts to the city’s 2021 police budget.
The cut represents roughly a 20 percent decrease from the city’s 2020 police budget that had a total operating budget of $401,715,774.
About $56 million of the cut would come from moving the city’s 911 call center out of the police department and under civilian oversight. The city parking enforcement division would be moved into the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Another $20 million would come from freezing additional hirings and reducing police overtime pay, according to Durkan.
The proposal comes in response to calls from local protesters who have demanded the city defund its police department and increase funding for social services. Others still are calling for abolishing the department all together.
“We know that not every 911 call requires an officer to arrive with a gun,” Durkan said. “In so many instances, people might be better served by a mental health professional, a firefighter, a dispute resolution specialist, or a social worker.”
The proposed cuts stop short of calls made by the majority of city council members to slash the city police budget by as much as 50 percent.
Durkan decried the city council’s budget proposal as "arbitrary," condemning it for lacking analysis or input from Seattle police.
"We cannot cut officers overnight with no plan," Durkan said. “Doing the job right has to be the basis for budgeting decisions. You don’t cut first and then think about what you will do."
Durkan stopped short of supporting the abolition of the Seattle Police Department all together and voiced concerns for compromising public safety.
In June, the King County MLK Labor Council voted to expel the Seattle Police Officers Guild over allegations of the union failing to address racism within union culture.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best also voiced criticism for the city council’s proposal, arguing that police response times would be strained under such cuts.
"There is simply no way that safety will not be compromised if half of these officers are fired," Best said. "There has to be a plan and it cannot be achieved by firing half of this city’s officers overnight."
In a video posted to social media last week, Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González argued that funding social programs such as public education and affordable housing is more integral to public safety than bolstering law enforcement.
"The current public safety model does not produce safety for Black, indigenous and brown people," González said. "So the question is, are we okay with a status quo that invests in over policing and the criminalization of Black, brown and indigenous people? I say the answer is no."
Durkan said she would veto a 50 percent cut to the police budget. So far, a veto-proof majority of seven of the council's nine members have voiced support for such a cut.
A King County judge ruled this week to advance a petition calling for Durkan's resignation.
The petition alleges Durkan endangered "the peace and safety of the community" with her handling of protests over the summer, among other allegations.
Petitioners now have 180 days to collect over 22,040 signatures—or the required 25 percent of the 220,396 ballots cast in the last mayoral election—to make the next steps to becoming an initiative.