(The Center Square) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s $6.5 billion budget for 2021 may not include big cuts to the city’s police, but its supposed $100 million investment in minority communities is raising eyebrows.
According to initial estimates from Durkan’s office, Seattle’s general fund is looking at a $120 million drop in revenue from $1.4 billion to $1.28 billion.
The city’s emergency funds may not fare much better, with mayoral estimates placing its initial $126 million in reserves at just $56 million by the end of the year. By the end of 2021, that amount could be as little as $5 million, the mayor’s office reported.
Durkan’s proposal comes as the city faces an 8.5% unemployment rate this month—more than twice the 3% unemployment rate it began the year with.
In the year ahead, Durkan’s office estimated that the city’s business and occupation taxes may decline by as much as 19.5% by the end of the year. City sales taxes could drop by as much as 21% in that same time frame.
Durkan’s proposed budget for 2021 reiterates a variety of measures proposed earlier this year, including placing the Seattle Police Department’s 911 call center into civilian control and moving SPD’s 120-member parking enforcement unit to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
A good $6 million in salary freezes for city managers, executives, and advisors can be found in the proposal along with a $30 million cut in discretionary travel expenses for city staff.
Durkan’s 2021 budget aims to lay off 22 SPD officer positions through attrition, cutting the SPD down to 1,400 officers.
Durkan is also looking to shave off $1.4 million from the Seattle Municipal Court system by laying off 13 staff members and reducing probationary supervision for all but the highest-risk cases.
Just last week, the Seattle City Council's approved around $4 million in cuts to the SPD's $409 million 2020 budget which defunded the city’s homeless sweeps unit and laid off 100 officer positions.
Neither the council's 2020 cuts nor Durkan's 2021 cuts come close to the whopping 50% in cuts demanded by activists.
Durkan’s proposal also includes 10% cuts to the city’s Parks and Recreation department and the Seattle City Library, which amount to $11.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively.
According to Durkan’s office, these cuts would effectively close six of the city’s pools, five of its 26 community centers, and an undisclosed amount of park maintenance spending. The Seattle City Library would likely see reduced hours.
Durkan's budget also commits $23 million in federal grant money to temporary homeless shelters, $6 million for mobile hygiene stations, and reserves another $5 million for COVID-19 testing sites.
Lastly, Durkan's office estimated that the Seattle Department of Transportation will face a 2021 funding gap of $85 million while it contends with costly repairs to the West Seattle Bridge.
Durkan plans on filling the gap by making $60 million in spending cuts to SDOT and $25 million in interfund transfers.
Despite making budget cuts across the board, the mayor pledged in her proposed budget to invest $100 million into communities of Black, Indigenous, and people of color.
Durkan has not specified where such money would come from or how it would be spent, but local progressive activist groups on Tuesday laid out their own terms for how such an investment should play out.
In a joint statement signed by such groups as King County Equity Now, Decriminalize Seattle, and the Tenants Union of Washington, activists demanded the money be distributed through a “community-designed and driven democratic process” free of any interference from Durkan’s office.
The statement further demanded that the city refrain from tapping into corporate tax revenue from the Jumpstart Seattle initiative, which pays for affordable housing and rental assistance, among other social services.
“ Jumpstart Seattle legislation passed earlier this year is an important first step toward supporting Seattle communities and bolstering our local economy,” activists wrote. “However, more must be done to protect and expand the city’s investments in transportation, housing and human services, families, neighborhoods and small businesses."
"Cuts in any of these areas will make the pandemic-recession and its impacts even worse, especially for Black, Indigenous, and communities of color, as well as low-income communities.”
Durkan herself may not be in office to see the 2021 budget though if a petition recalling her from office succeeds and makes the November ballot this fall. The petition is under review by the Supreme Court of Washington.
The Seattle City Council will begin debating the 2021 city budget on Wednesday. A final vote on Seattle’s 2021 budget is slated for November 23.