(The Center Square) – The Seattle Office of Housing is dedicating $22 million toward the production of 267 new income-restricted homes in the Northgate and South Park neighborhoods.
The announcement of the spending came yesterday, as the total amount of money Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has pushed towards affordable housing in 2022 is now $48 million. That total is expected to support 450 homes, according to the city.
SeaMar Community Health runs the home in South Park that is expected to provide 77 affordable housing units to persons and families who qualify. SeaMar will use the ground floor of the building as a clinic for members of the South Park community.
GMD Development will run Northgate Family Housing to provide 190 homes for low-income families and persons.
Harrell’s office okayed a combined $23.7 million earlier this year to acquire Dockside Apartments in Green Lake and support SeaMar’s Beacon Hill housing center, both of which are newly constructed. Harrell also okayed funding for $2.3 million to the Seattle Filipino Community’s acquisition of land for future affordable housing development.
The director of the Seattle Office of Housing, Maiko Winkler-Chin, believes the need for affordable housing in Seattle is at an all time high, and that these funds will do a great deal to help.
“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of City staff, leadership and our community partners, the investments announced [yesterday] are another step forward in addressing housing affordability throughout our city,” Winkler-Chin said in a statement.
As part of the efforts to provide more affordable housing, Winkler-Chin and her office recently made a separate announcement of $44 million in funds available through the Fall Notice of Funding Availability. In this year’s NOFA, funding will be used to support further construction of affordable rental housing in Seattle.
The city said that this Fall NOFA places priority on projects that will “address displacement" and also "projects that create or preserve access to housing for people experiencing homelessness and projects that will increase access to opportunity.”
Last year, the Office of Housing put over $140 million towards the acquisition, production and preservation of over 1,500 affordable housing units, according to the city.
The funding for the annual spending comes from the Seattle Housing Levy that was voter-approved in 2016, payments made through the Mandatory Housing Affordability program, as well as from federal, state and local resources.