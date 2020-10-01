(The Center Square) – An executive order issued by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday will examine pathways for reorganizing an embattled police force entrenched in criticism and court battles.
Per Durkan’s order, the SPD will join what Durkan describes as a “Community Safety Work Group” comprised of the Seattle’s Department of Neighborhoods, the Human Services Department, and the Office of Civil Rights, which will examine its role in public safety.
Among the issues on the work group’s agenda will be the creation of an unarmed civilian task force handling low-priority 911 calls. The work group will also evaluate the SPD’s own 911 call responses and dysfunctional overtime pay system.
When this work group will report its findings is unclear in Durkan’s order.
After months of public opposition, Durkan will begin enacting cuts to the SPD’s rebalanced annual budget. The cuts were first approved by the Seattle City Council in August and received the final green light after council members voted to override Durkan’s veto last week.
The cuts include 70 officer layoffs and the dismantling of the city’s homeless sweeps unit, the Navigation Team, which will see the city begin a lengthy bargaining process with the Seattle Police Guild and Seattle Police Management Association.
Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González said on Wednesday that according to city staff, the layoffs will likely not recoup any money for the city due to being enacted so late into the year.
González said it will take “at least three months” to see a change to the city’s balance sheet.
City Council members have also expressed skepticism to Durkan’s vague proposal of a $100 million investment in communities of Black, Indigenous, and people of color, many of whom have called for it to come from corporate tax revenue and not social services.
“I support [the $100 million] in principle,” González said. “What I’m concerned about is investment decisions being made in a vacuum in which we don’t acknowledge calls for divestment from law-enforcement systems.”
Council member Kshama Sawant has accused Durkan of playing “shell games” with the city budget, contrasting her $100 million pledge to minority communities with her proposed cuts to city parks, community centers, and environmental initiatives.
“Working people need massive expansion of affordable housing, greatly expanded homeless services, free transit, good union jobs, parks, libraries, defunded police, a Green New Deal,” Sawant tweeted Wednesday. “Mayor Durkan’s proposed budget fails to deliver on every single priority issue for working people.”
Seattle is also coming to the end of a consent decree issued by a federal judge back in 2012 that required the city to enact training and policies addressing cases of police brutality and bias.
In 2018, Seattle was granted a sustainment plan by a federal judge who found the city had met the goals originally outlined in the decree. This agreement required that the city document its progress to federal authorities by 2020, which the city attempted to end prematurely in court earlier this summer during former SPD Chief Carmen Best’s tenure in office.
On Thursday, the ACLU of Washington filed a second injunction against the SPD over its crowd control tactics during ongoing protests against police brutality.
It claims that SPD officers continue to violate preliminary injunctions granted in its lawsuit against the city concerning impact munitions over just the past several weeks.
“Protestors should not have to repeatedly take the police to court to get them to follow the law and the Constitution,” said ACLU of Washington Senior Staff Attorney Molly Tack-Hooper. “Seattle Police’s brutality against protesters must stop.”
One plaintiff in the lawsuit, Alexandra Chen, alleges she was unjustly pepper-sprayed by SPD officers on September 7 outside of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild building.
“The police are using violence to intimidate and silence people like me who are speaking out against police violence and systemic racism,” Chen said. “What they are doing proves the point that the protestors are trying to make.”
The SPD remains under investigation for 181 reported cases of police brutality and bias, the Office of Police Accountability reported earlier this month.
Seattle’s 2021 budget will be voted on by the city council on November 23.