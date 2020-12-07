(The Center Square) — Jenny Durkan's first term as mayor of Seattle will also be her last, according a video released by her office on Monday.
The mayor said her decision came after determining she could either spend the next year campaigning for reelection or working to get things done for the city.
“There was only one right choice for our city: doing the job,” Durkan said. “I’ve decided not to run for reelection, because Seattle, we still have some tough months ahead.”
Durkan's announcement on Monday comes after nearly six months of protests against police brutality that saw her spar with the Seattle City Council over COVID-19 relief and historic cuts to the Seattle Police Department.
Those same budget cuts also divvied up her proposed $100 million investment in marginalized communities of color which critics claimed came at the expense of affordable housing projects.
This year also saw Durkan defeat a recall petition in the Washington Supreme Court, in which complainants alleged her tolerance of crowd control tactics by Seattle police was unlawful.
At the same time, Durkan has faced criticism from across the political aisle for tolerating Seattle's former Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone and mass vandalism in the city this year.
Among her responses to citywide unrest included appointing the city's very first "Street Czar" who has since gone on hiatus.
Her tenure in office has also produced numerous attempts at environmental reform, including capping natural gas emissions and creating a climate change policy board that has yet to convene.
A former U.S. Attorney and the daughter of a preeminent Washington lawmaker, Durkan assumed office in 2017 after beating urban planner and progressive Cary Moon by around 27,000 votes.
The freshman mayor framed herself as a reformer intent on addressing economic and racial equality in the city despite a criminal justice record which placed her at odds with activists and civic leaders to her left.
That record includes ordering a 2011 raid of 10 cannabis dispensaries prior to their legalization in the state and allegedly pressuring confessions from several 2012 May Day protesters.
Durkan has found some common ground with her critics, approving 14,000 free, unlimited bus passes for students and low-income residents on top of expanding child care assistance.
Going into 2021 and the end of her term, Durkan has left the race for her seat wide open with no apparent successors.
In that time, Seattle will continue to grapple with homelessness, a pandemic, and the costly repairs to one of its busiest bridges.
Lance Randall, a South Seattle resident and the head of community development company SEED Seattle, is the city's sole candidate for mayor in 2021.
Seattle will choose its new mayor on November 2, 2021, following a non-partisan primary in the spring.