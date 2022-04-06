(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s decision to decline authorization of a bond sale of up to $100 million for bridge safety has provoked protest from city council members.
Harrell’s decision to decline bond funding came on March 31. The $100 million budget amendment for bridge safety was passed by the Seattle city council last November and was awaiting Harrell's approval.
Seattle City Councilor Alex Pederson made a statement in response to the mayor's surprise disapproval.
“The bottom line is that residents, businesses and workers expect and deserve to have their bridges open and safe - and not accelerating the needed repairs and upgrades this year could put Seattle’s bridges at risk,” Pederson said.
Mayor Harrell responded that he has not said "no" to bridge bonds, but instead, "not yet."His administration says it supports bonding for bridge projects when timing makes fiscal sense.
"This policy disagreement stems from timing, not intent,” the mayor's office said.
Pederson countered that delaying the issuance of the bonds could cost more if interest rates rise.
“Bonding provides a large sum upfront to obtain more of what we need for our city’s infrastructure when we need it - now,” Pederson said.
Seattle is currently spending $166.9 million on bridge capital investments. Harrell’s administration says that the city must complete important and necessary design work still needed before additional seismic retrofit projects are ready to accept any more bonding.
Kristen Simpson, the interim director of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), penned a letter to Pederson saying that the Roadway Structures Business Practice Upgrade, which is already in effect, will update the inventory of bridge needs and develop a long-term plan for major rehabilitation of bridges in Seattle.
SDOT agrees with Harrell’s administration in delaying the issuance of bonds, and speculates that it might cost local taxpayers less because of federal funds.
“By preserving the option to issue bonds later, we allow for the inclusion of new federal infrastructure funding opportunities as part of a strategic plan for addressing priorities identified by our current work,” Simpson said in a memo directed at Pederson.
Pederson was joined by other city council members in protesting the delay of bond funding. Councilor Andrew Lewis said this affects construction in his District 7.
“I appreciate Councilmember Pederson’s leadership and working collaboratively with myself and several colleagues along with SDOT on a plan to put forward a bonding proposal with clearly delineated items including some significant maintenance measures for the Magnolia bridge in District 7,” Lewis said.
Pederson also sent a letter to the Biden administration asking U.S. transportation officials to increase federal oversight to spur action for bridge safety in Seattle.