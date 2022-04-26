(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and members of the Seattle City Council signed a letter this week calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the SAFE Banking Act.
The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act would allow legitimate pot shops in states where cannabis is legal to work with banks and credit card companies without federal banking regulators pushback.
This comes as cannabis businesses face a public safety crisis. There have been three deaths and 80 robberies at cannabis dispensaries in Washington State this year, according to the Craft Cannabis Coalition. That’s more than the number of cases in 2020 and 2021 combined.
One reason for this is that cannabis businesses are forced to use the cash-only model, creating known cash hordes for criminals to plunder.
“Every small business deserves security and stability and every employee deserves to be safe at their place of work,” Mayor Harrell said in a statement. “Congress must act with urgency to pass the SAFE Banking Act and give retail cannabis stores the commonsense access to financial tools to help keep their workers, customers and businesses safe.”
Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold added in the press statement that “keeping cannabis businesses cash-only makes them targets for thefts. Without federal legislative action, workers’ lives will continue to be in danger.”
According to officials, 37 states and the District of Columbia having passed some form of medical or recreational cannabis legalization measures.
Medical and recreational cannabis sales in the U.S. were estimated to total $25 billion last year, but because of antiquated federal banking regulations, almost all cannabis transactions are cash-based.
The SAFE Banking Act has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives six times, but the Senate has never voted on the measure.
Mayor Harrell and City Council wrote this letter to Congress due to the Senate leaving the measure out of a larger bill that the Senate is currently wrangling over, called the COMPETES Act.
The House included the SAFE Banking Act in their version of the COMPETES Act, but the Senate’s version does not include the bill at all. The letter to the Senate is intended to call on Senators to include the SAFE Banking Act as part of the final COMPETES Act that could go to President Joe Biden's desk.