(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced a search committee to find the next permanent chief of police for the Seattle Police Department.
Harrell made his announcement in a statement on May 18. The committee consists of 14 local leaders and public safety experts, including law enforcement, members of the Community Police Commission, victim advocates, small business owners and supporters, and leaders from communities of color and other key voices.
The candidate who is hired as chief of police will have a heavy load of tasks for SPD. The next chief will be “responsible for driving SPD innovations, increasing the number of officers, developing more diverse response options for when officers are not needed, and strengthening community engagement and trust,” according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office.
“Thoughtful input from public safety advocates and residents across Seattle will play a critical role in our search for our next permanent Chief of Police,” Harrell said in a statement. “Not only will the person we hire be tasked with leading our department and addressing rising crime and gun violence, they’ll also need to be a partner in developing innovative public safety solutions and working alongside the community to respond to local needs and build trust.”
SPD’s Interim Chief of Police Adrian Diaz has held the role since September, 2020. When Harrell was inaugurated in January, 2022, he said he would hold off on a national search for a permanent police chief to instead evaluate Diaz for the permanent role. Five months later, Harrell is now moving forward with a nationwide search.
An initial list of candidates will be identified through the Public Sector Search and Consulting Search Firm. Applications will be submitted until July 5.
Harrell’s assembled search committee will be tasked with selecting five final candidates who will go through a competitive examination for the mayor's final selection.
Erin Goodman, the executive director of the SODO Business Improvement Area, is bringing the small business perspective to the search committee. Crime in Seattle since the start of the year has been a major concern for Seattleites, especially small business owners within the city.
“Seattle residents and small businesses in every neighborhood deserve a police department led by a chief committed to public safety for all communities,” Goodman said. “I’m excited to bring this perspective to Mayor Harrell’s Police Chief Search Committee and look forward to helping make Seattle a safer city.”
Harrell is also requesting feedback from Seattle residents directly “to help achieve and maintain transparent communications with the communities [they] serve,” according to the statement.
A survey will be made available for residents to state their top issues they want to see addressed by the new chief of police.
Survey results from residents will be made public after an analysis by Harrell and the search committee.