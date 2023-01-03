(The Center Square) – Western Washington’s maritime workforce is experiencing a shortage, but Seattle-based organizations are looking to fund local youth to improve the number of workers.
Seattle Public Schools’ Seattle Skills Center and the non-profit organization Sound Experience have been co-awarded a $1.3 million grant in partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle to collaborate with maritime industry employers.
The funds will provide training and services to students and place interested youth in internships that lead to full-time employment in entry-level maritime jobs.
There is an expected shortage of maritime deck and engine crewmembers over the next few years, according to Seattle Public Schools. This has forced the Port of Seattle to act with urgency to fill in job positions in an area that relies heavily on port trading and transportation.
“You can see the need for a new generation of maritime workers everywhere — from the ferry system to the crowded docks of our waterfront,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed said in a statement. “We need young people to see it too and get involved.”
Entry-level jobs in the maritime workforce typically require fewer than two years of post-secondary education. Training for potential jobs can commence while interested youth are in high school.
The Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle sub-contracts the Seattle Skills Center to engage with Seattle youth in the maritime industry and provide hands-on learning opportunities throughout the year.
Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales dedicated $1 million in one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in sustaining Seattle Maritime Academy operations in May 2022.
A portion of the $1 million provided gap funding to Seattle colleges for operation of the Seattle Maritime Academy in the coming school year. The remaining funds were allocated to community outreach and recruitment.
Morales’ one-time funding came as a result of Sound Transit’s ferry worker shortage in 2022, which saw long waits and canceled sailings in the summer season.
Sound Transit said it does not anticipate major improvements to staff numbers in 2023.