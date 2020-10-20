(The Center Square) — Esther “Little Dove” John has called Seattle home for 38 years, but for much of that time, she knew what it was like to lose the roof over her head.
John has been displaced time after time in Seattle: first from the city’s Central District, then in Mt. Baker, a third time in Columbia City, and a fourth time from Beacon Hill two years ago.
John rented an apartment in the Seattle neighborhood where she had planned to retire before the owner of her building sold the property.
She banded together with a group of friends to protest at the office of the developer, Build Urban LLC., to stop the sale of the building. The protest failed.
Now living at Esperanza Apartments, a Seattle senior citizen community, John says she knows what’s at stake amid Seattle’s decades-old housing crisis.
“I’ve become more and more aware of people who do not have adequate housing at all,” John said. “They need places to clean up and thrive. The people who are part of this struggle need to be assured that the city is not going to just throw away money to the wealthiest members of society, that the city will take care of us who don’t have any place to live. And that’s not too much to ask at all.”
John was one of several community members on Monday calling on Seattle leaders to invest in community services, social programs, and environmental projects during a virtual meeting of Seattle’s Got Green on Monday.
Got Green, an organization advocating for racial, economic, and environmental justice, has also joined groups like King County Equity Now and Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County in demanding 50% cuts to the Seattle Police Department’s budget to pay for such priorities.
Mayor Jenny Durkan promised this month to invest $100 million in communities of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color next year in response to activists’ years-old demands.
That investment would gut the city’s $30 million ”Strategic Investment Fund” which pays for community-development projects, according to council analysts on Thursday.
The fund was created just last year after the sale of a $143.5 million South Lake Union property known as the Mercer Mega Block.
Katie Wilson, general secretary of the Transit Riders Union, condemned the move during Green Dot’s meeting.
“Right now, people are depending on our local governments more than ever and the health of our local economy depends on renewed investment,” Wilson said. “Cuts like these will harm the same communities that bear the brunt of over-policing and that most need and want new investments in community led health and safety systems. We object to a budget that pits communities against each other and themselves.”
The Seattle City Council approved under $4 million in cuts this year to the Seattle Police Department's roughly $400 million 2020 budget after overriding a veto from Durkan.
Around $49 million in proposed cuts to the department are on the table next year. They include a 10.5% cut to patrol operations and precinct funding as well as doing away with 47 empty officer positions.
The proposed cuts come as Seattle sees a record number of officers turning in their badges, which include former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.
Sworn officers and civilian department employees would see salary deductions totaling more than $22 million. More than 100 of the department's employees earn well over six figures, one report found.
The proposal would also add an Office of Police Accountability Investigations supervisor.
Green Dot’s speakers brought up a list of promises left unfulfilled by Durkan, including the city’s Green New Deal Oversight Board which has yet to convene after being created last year.
The board is inspired by environmental and economic policies pushed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and responsible for curbing pollution and creating public sector jobs.
The Youth Climate Council was created by Durkan last year to make related budget recommendations and report to the Seattle City Council by July 1. It still has not convened.
Durkan’s office has argued that the budget deficit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the two public bodies.
Critics of the mayor have called on the city to ensure that both bodies include diverse members and offer a participatory budget process that includes ample public testimony.
“There’s no green Seattle without a just Seattle that holds accountable our systems that should be benefiting our people,” said Debolina Banarjee, a climate budget analyst with Puget Sound Sage.
The Seattle Select Budget Committee’s budget proposal will go to the full council for a final vote on November 23.