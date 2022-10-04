(The Center Square) – Seattle business owners have been dealing with more and more property damage. Now the city wants to pay for repairs with stimulus funds.
The Seattle Office of Economic Development announced nearly $2 million in federal funds, care of the American Rescue Plan Act, to aid small businesses that have been affected by property crime.
Seattle business owners can apply to be reimbursed or seek repairs through the city’s “Storefront Repair Fund.” The fund provides up to $2,000 per grant for any damages caused to their businesses that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
Markham McIntyre, director of the Office of Economic Development, said the fund will not only provide some financial relief to business owners, but also help them avoid having to file claims with their insurance companies and risk having their rates increase.
“This fund is not going to solve all of our public safety issues, nor is it going to solve all of our small business needs, but it does support the city’s comprehensive approach to addressing the various and complex safety challenges that our communities and businesses face,” McIntyre said at a press conference.
The press conference was held at a local restaurant in the University District, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell spoke on the number of crimes that occurred in the area over the past weekend. Business owners have struggled with property crimes and now more shootings nearby.
“We’ve heard loudly and clearly from businesses and business district leaders that they want property crime to stop,” Harrell said. “This is not about replacing broken windows, but about opening things back up and helping put eyes back on our streets to activate our communities.”
The rate of property crime in the city this year alone shows that there is a growing concern for Seattle businesses to stay open and feel safe doing so.
According to the Seattle Police Department’s crime dashboard, there have been nearly 30,000 cases of property crimes throughout the city through the first eight months of 2022. Last year saw over 42,000 cases.
The Office of Economic Development previously announced a tenant improvement fund that would distribute $1.9 million to small businesses in Seattle to expand and open up in areas where the pandemic has forced previous businesses to shut down.
Applications for the Storefront Repair Fund will be available on Oct. 18.