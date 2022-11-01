(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Housing Command Center is now providing an incentive package for private landlords to house homeless persons.
The command center opened in October through the Partnership For Zero collaboration between the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We Are In organization and the Lived Experience Coalition. The Housing Command Center is located in the Chinatown-International District and works to identify permanent housing units, eligible homeless "households" and match the homeless persons to housing units.
Through the Landlord Incentive Package, the command center is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Marc Dones, the CEO of the authority, previously said that the command center will continue to push until it has close to 1,000 units of available housing so that there is a buffer in case homeless surge occurs.
Eligible landlords and tenants would receive the full amount of rent with guaranteed on-time payment through organizations that partner with the Housing Command Center. For costs of security deposits and other one-time move-in expenses, the command center would cover those directly.
“Landlords are critical partners in our efforts to rehouse our community members,” Housing and Urban Development Northwest Regional Administrator Margaret Salazar said in a statement. “It will take partnership at all levels to ensure success, but I believe we can end homelessness when we all work together.”
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority said it will have advocates walk tenants through rental responsibilities, apartment upkeep and being a good neighbor.
For landlords to be accepted for the incentive package, they will have to agree to apply alternative screening methods to promote maximum acceptance of referrals from the Housing Command Center, according to the authority.
Other forms of housing the command center would send homeless people to include: permanent supportive housing; city, county and state acquired shelter units; medicaid beds; and communal housing.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed 2023-24 budget dedicates $87.7 million to the authority for its county-wide operations. That is a $10.3 million increase from the city’s contribution in 2022.