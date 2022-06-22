(The Center Square) – An appellate court judge upheld Seattle's JumpStart payroll tax, saying it was lawful, but critics argue that Seattle's spending problems are bigger than the money that tax is bringing in.
“We conclude that the City’s payroll expense tax is an excise tax on businesses imposed under powers vested in the City by the state legislature and the state constitution,” the court said in its opinion. “Engaging in business is a substantial privilege on which the city may properly levy taxes, and the use of a business’s payroll expense is an appropriate measure of that taxable incident.”
This ruling from the appellate court came after the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce sued the City of Seattle and sought declaratory judgment to invalidate the payroll expense tax.
On June 10, the chamber joined the Downtown Seattle Association to send a letter to Seattle City Council that said “the city is collecting $277 million in new annual revenue from the JumpStart payroll tax, over $40 million more than projected.” The letter mentioned that an April economic forecast shows city revenues are growing faster than previously anticipated.
The chamber also noted that current projections estimate a budget gap of $35 million, roughly 2% of the $1.67 billion general fund budget already much less than the $150 million gap projected earlier this year.
The letter asks the city to do an analysis of existing spending to determine if adding new revenues will resolve the operating deficit.
“The city has adopted several new taxes over the last few years: the sweetened beverage tax, a short-term rental tax and the payroll tax, just to name a few. As a result of these and other tax measures, the city’s general fund revenue has increased by $370 million, a 29% increase, over the past 5 years,” the chamber wrote in a letter to Seattle City Council. “We believe convening a group to generate additional taxing ideas is premature, especially before the city has reviewed and prioritized the expenditures from the revenue you have today.”
Seattle is reportedly facing a projected $117 million gap between revenues and expected expenditures. According to a report from the Seattle Finance and Housing Committee in April 2022, the projected operating deficit in 2023 decreased from $146 million to $117 million, though a worsening economic picture could change that.
The tax was passed by the Seattle City Council in 2020. JumpStart requires businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll to pay between 0.7%-2.4% on salaries and wages paid to Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year.
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda was unable to give a comment to The Center Square by press time, but did tell The Seattle Times that she’ll look to JumpStart for solutions to the city’s overspending-induced budget problem.
“Structural problems require structural solutions, like Jumpstart, and as budget chair, that’s what I’ll be exploring as we head into the budget season this fall," Mosqueda said to The Seattle Times.
However, increasing the JumpStart tax could hurt businesses that sit near the $7 million annual payroll line. The National Federation of Independent Business Washington State Director Patrick Connor says small many businesses may be subject to the payroll tax in the future.
“With ongoing labor shortages driving up compensation costs, more small businesses may find themselves subject to the City of Seattle’s payroll tax in the very near future. The city’s self-inflicted potential budget shortfall may hand the Council a convenient excuse to increase the tax rate or lower the payroll threshold – or both,” Connor said in an email to The Center Square. “This would be exactly the wrong approach now that the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. Too many small businesses are already struggling to keep their doors open, as continued supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing inflation are making it ever harder to recover from pandemic-related losses.”
A survey by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce in March 2022 found that nearly 60% of voters believe taxes are too high for the level of services the City of Seattle provides.