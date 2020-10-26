(The Center Square) — A police watchdog agency has sustained two complaints against the Seattle Police Department (SPD) for instances of alleged police brutality during protests against such earlier this year.
The city’s civilian-led Office of Police Accountability (OPA) released a number of findings on several high-profile cases Thursday.
The OPA based its conclusions on SPD policy which requires that use of force by officers be “reasonable, necessary and proportional” while balanced with the “rights of the subject” based on the “totality of the circumstances.”
The OPA received thousands of complaints against the SPD since protests against police brutality began last spring following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25. Those complaints have spurred more than 100 open investigations in the months since then.
One case involved a protester who was repeatedly punched by an SPD officer on the night of May 29 when protests first began in Seattle’s International District.
According to an OPA report, the man was told to leave the street while demonstrating with a crowd of other protesters. After he was pushed away by an officer with a baton, the man struck the officer with a water bottle in hand, OPA report said.
The man was placed under arrest while attempting to flee the officer in question. He was kneed and struck several times in the face by the officer, who punched him six to eight times in the torso before being wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. In the process, the officer further used his forearm to apply pressure to the man’s face, the report said.
OPA investigators concluded that while the arrest was warranted, it found that the officer dealt an excessive number of blows to the arrestee.
Another case involved a protester who allegedly suffered a head injury after being slammed to the ground several times by an officer on the night of June 7 during a lie-down demonstration.
OPA investigators wrote that the subject’s eyeglasses were crooked and they had a cut to their chin along with bruises on their left temple and cheek at the time of their arrest. Another officer who helped conduct the arrest reported that the two had pinned the protester to the ground.
A third-party video of the incident, obtained by OPA, reportedly showed the first officer visibly pushing the protester to the ground twice, causing them to strike their head.
The officer involved was estimated to have weighed more than 240 pounds and the protester roughly 125 pounds, according to the report.
OPA investigators found that although the arrest made by the first officer in question was lawful, the force used in the case was unwarranted and violated SPD policy.
The OPA report specifically cited the deescalation tactics laid out in the SPD’s federally-mandated consent decree which obligates officers to minimize force whenever possible.
In another report, the OPA reviewed a complaint of a speeding SPD vehicle that allegedly struck two protesters over the summer. The protesters were largely uninjured according to the report.
The officer, who was accused of laughing off the incident, was found by OPA to have had the right of way in the case.
Another case concerned a complaint made by a woman who was arrested on June 5 after crossing a police barrier while protesting against police brutality at the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.
According to the OPA report, the woman was holding a sign referencing Breonna Taylor’s killing by Kentucky police on March 13. She claimed at the scene that her arrest was made on the basis of her Chinook heritage, investigators wrote. The OPA declined to recommend charges against the officers, who were deemed to have no knowledge of her race at the time.
More complaints against the SPD are likely to mount as protests continue in Seattle while the city council debates cutting as much as $49 million from the SPD’s patrol units.