(The Center Square) – Blame high mortgage rates for why Seattle has the fastest cooling housing market among all U.S. cities, according to a new report from the realty Redfin.
Home prices in Seattle were selling for 2% less in August than in July and about 34% fewer homes were sold within two weeks in August than a year ago, according to the report.
Redfin says Seattle and other west coast cities are seeing their housing markets cool because of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and the resulting rising mortgage rates.
For a median-priced home in Seattle, which is around $775,000, the typical monthly mortgage payment is more than $4,400 with the current 6% mortgage rate. That’s up from about $3,300 with 3% interest rates at the beginning of 2022, per Redfin.
“A lot of sellers aren’t able to get the price they want because buyers don’t want to compete with other offers when mortgage rates are double what they were a year ago,” Seattle Redfin agent David Palmer said in a statement. “That means there are fewer sellers listing their homes and fewer buyers making offers on the ones that do hit the market.”
King County Assessor John Wilson previously said that property values in Seattle had increased over 19% in the past year. Wilson saw the property value spikes as “unprecedented numbers” that resulted from the pandemic and rising inflation rates.
Redfin’s top 10 fastest cooling markets are either in West Coast cities or places that became significantly less affordable during the pandemic because they attracted relocating homebuyers. Las Vegas came in second place to Seattle, followed by San Jose; San Diego; Sacramento; Denver; Phoenix; Oakland; North Port, Florida; and Tacoma.
All of the cities are seeing rising home prices and higher mortgage rates, according to Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. He added that the housing markets in each of the cities are slowing down partly because people have been priced out and partly because the record-low rates from last year made the markets “unsustainably hot.”
“The good news is that the slowdown is dampening competition and giving those who can still afford to buy more negotiating power,” Fairweather said.