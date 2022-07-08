(The Center Square) – The Seattle Foundation – the oldest community foundation serving the Pacific Northwest – acknowledged a total of eight violations of campaign disclosure and contribution laws and paid a fine of $1,000.
According to the Public Disclosure Commission, the complaint alleged the foundation failed to register and report in timely fashion as an incidental committee during the calendar years 2019 and 2020 regarding a $50,000 contribution by Yes for Transit, a $50,000 contribution from the Washington Fairness Coalition, and a $50,000 contribution from Keep Washington Rolling.
Complainant Stefan Sharkansky, a statistician and previously a Washington gadfly for good government, said he thought it was an important victory in that to his knowledge this was the first time the PDC had engaged in an enforcement action per new transparency requirements under the DISCLOSE Act.
Senate Bill 5991 – known as the Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act – went into effect at the beginning of 2019.
Under the law, which is meant to combat so-called dark money in politics, a nonprofit entity may be required to register with the state as an “incidental committee” and disclose the top 10 donors whose contributions aggregate to $10,000 or more in the calendar year.
Registration is required if the nonprofit expects to make contributions or expenditures that aggregate to at least $25,000 in any calendar year in Washington state election campaigns, including ballot initiatives.
Sharkansky didn’t see any nefarious intent by the Seattle Foundation, which was founded in 1946 and has more than $1.3 billion in assets.
“I assume they weren’t paying attention,” he said.
The Seattle Foundation agreed to pay the money in April. The Center Square reached out to the organization for a comment on these admitted campaign finance violations, but received no response.
“A small fine is the norm from what I can tell,” Sharkansky said. “That’s how the PDC deals with violators when it’s a first-time violation, and they’re dealing with a new law.”
He surmised Seattle Foundation officials figured staff time and legal fees would be better spent on other things, rather than fighting the PDC, adding this would act as a deterrent to future violations.
“The process is the punishment,” Sharkansky added.
House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, who voted against the DISCLOSE Act, spoke to the complex and complicated nature of campaign disclosure and contribution laws.
“There are only a handful of people on each side who understand the rules,” the Yelm Republican said. “It doesn’t stop, obviously, people doing what they want.”
He went on to add, “It only hurts people who want to do good but don’t want to devote their lives to government.”