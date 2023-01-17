(The Center Square) – Seattle-based ferry routes had a significant overall increase in the number of walk-on ferry passengers in 2022, amidst statewide numbers that are up only slightly.
The Washington State Department of Transportation released its ridership statistics for 2022. The major findings are that ridership rates are up only .5% from 2021 throughout the state.
Washington State Ferries carried 17.4 million riders in 2022. That’s a total ridership increase of roughly 100,000, according to the department’s numbers. The number of walk-on passengers increased by 500,000 (18%) in 2022.
The department attributes the uptick to the return of tourism to the region following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall ridership growth was more modest as the number of vehicles carried dipped a bit, possibly because new travel patterns are emerging even as pandemic restrictions have lessened,” the department added in a statement.
There are two ferry routes that include Seattle as a destination:the Seattle/Bremerton and Seattle/Bainbridge Island routes. The greatest year-to-year increase came on the latter, where ridership of vehicles and passengers combined was up 19%. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island route was the Washington state Department of Transportation’s busiest last year with 4.4 million riders.
Out of the 4.4 million riders, 2.8 were walk-on passengers, which is a 31% increase from 2021. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island ferry docks near the Seattle Aquarium and Pike Place Market, both of which are one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.
The Seattle/Bremerton route did not see the same results as the Seattle/Bainbridge Island route. Total ridership was down 7% in 2022. The number of vehicles using the line decreased 12%. However, walk-ons rose 4%.
Patty Rubstello, the head of Washington State Ferries, said the subdivision of the transportation department is looking to restore the Seattle/Bremerton route amongst others this year. However, improved passenger rates depend on ferry staff numbers improving in 2023.
“The timing of full restoration on our Seattle/Bremerton and Port Townsend/Coupeville runs remains dependent on the number of captains and mates who complete training in spring 2023,” Rubstello said.