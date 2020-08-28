(The Center Square) – The father of a teen killed in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone earlier this summer has filed three claims against local governments totaling $3 billion.
The claim was filed this week by Oshan and Associates on behalf of Horace Anderson, whose 19-year-old son Horace Lorenzo Anderson was shot to death in CHOP, against the city of Seattle, King County, and the state of Washington.
The claim states the three governments are to blame for creating a "hazardous, and lawless situation" that resulted in his son’s killing, according to a statement from the law firm.
"This case warrants punitive or exemplary damages in order to punish the City of Seattle, County of King, the State of Washington and their agents for their outrageous conduct that allowed lawlessness to reign,” Anderson’s attorney, Evan M. Oshan, said in a statement. "Such failure to protect citizens must not be allowed to happen again."
Horace Lorenzo Anderson was shot inside the former protest zone on June 20 and was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center where he died.
At the time, Seattle city officials claimed Seattle Fire Department medics were aware of Anderson’s emergency case and waiting on Seattle police to secure CHOP before arriving on the scene. Seattle police reported that large crowds prevented them from entering CHOP.
Oshan said that he and his client hope the discovery process will yield answers.
"It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again," added Mr. Oshan. "Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens."
Horace Lorenzo Anderson's mother previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit in July against the city, King County, and the state. It alleged that city personnel "failed to protect or medically assist Anderson."
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges against Marcel Levon Long for killing Anderson inside CHOP. He is still at large and has a warrant for his arrest.
As protests against police brutality stretch into their third month in Seattle, local police face a growing number of lawsuits from activists and legal observers for alleged excessive use of force and free speech infringement.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, meanwhile, faces a recall petition that could see her lose office this November.