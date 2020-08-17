(The Center Square) — Seattle renters are getting a lifeline on rent payments through this Christmas and the rest of 2020, Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced.
Mayor Durkan signed an executive order on Friday extending the moratorium on residential, nonprofit, and small business evictions through December 31 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the moratorium, property owners cannot send out termination notices or pursue evictions in court unless there is an "imminent threat to the health and safety of the community," according to a statement from city officials on Friday.
“There is no doubt that our residents and businesses are feeling the deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. This pandemic has put people out of work, caused families to struggle to put food on the table and pay rent, and caused some of our most beloved small businesses to shutter for good,” Durkan said in a statement. “The moratorium on evictions is one critical tool we have at the City to keep people in their homes and keep businesses afloat."
Late last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state's eviction moratorium through through October 15, which places a temporary ban on late fees, rent increases, and security deposits. Inslee has suggested that the moratorium could be extended well into 2021.
The moratorium on nonprofit and small business evictions impacts independently-owned businesses with 50 employees or fewer, state nonprofits, and nonprofits.
Washington has no rent control measures and passing such is only possible through the state legislature under Washington law.
The city's Office of Economic Development also announced another round of $10,000 grants for 72 selected small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last week.
The news marked the third batch of grants paid out to businesses since the start of the pandemic in March. The agency reported that the Small Business Stabilization Fund has issued $10,000 grants to 469 small businesses this year.