(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning continues its streak of funding organizations that focus on learning through specific cultures.
DEEL is awarding 11 organizations with a collective $1.5 million dedicated to “support the leadership and cultural education of more than 1,500 Black, Indigenous, immigrant, refugee and youth of color in Seattle,” according to a press release from the department.
The Leadership and Cultural Education fund gave seven out of the eleven organizations the max award of $150,000. The smallest award given was $30,000 to Tasveer, a non-profit organization that uses South Asian films, art and storytelling to promote social change.
“This funding will go towards ensuring our young people are given the opportunities for community building and mentorship,” Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales said in a statement. “We as a city must do what we can to bolster youth mental health and wellbeing.”
The 11 organizations offer a range of programs that are rooted in activities that focus on cultural pride, inclusivity and build on individual strengths. The programs serve members of minority communities throughout Seattle from ages five to 24.
DEEL recently held listening sessions and focus group sessions with the youth of Seattle relevant to the goal of the Youth Leadership and Cultural Education fund.
Proposal evaluations for the potential grant recipients were led by a panel that included 29 members of the black, indigenous, latin, asian and other people of color communities. 21 of the 29 members were younger than 18.
“To build a better future for all Seattle students, we must center the voice of our communities and young people in how we invest in their education and future,” Director of DEEL Dwane Chappelle said. “This grant included youth and community input from the initial planning stage through the evaluation process.”
This is not the first time this year that DEEL has awarded grants to nonprofits focusing on specific communities within Seattle.
In late-May, DEEL awarded 19 organizations with a collective $1 million towards summer learning programs. According to the department, more than 1,400 youth would see the benefits of the funds.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DEEL has focused more of their funds towards efforts of rebuilding education for the Seattle youth that have seen their ways of learning changed to accommodate efforts against the virus.
The CEO of the Northwest African American Museum, LaNesha DeBardelaben, said that the 11 organizations receiving the latest grant awards “offer culturally responsive programs that will result in the greater wellbeing of youth,” DeBardelaben added that “when our youth are well, our communities can thrive.”