(The Center Square) – A tax on sugary beverages is funding $1.6 million in community grants to support early childhood development programs.
11 organizations were chosen to receive awards varying from $140,000 to $150,000. The Sweetened Beverage Tax 2022 Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant Program provides grant dollars to organizations that emphasize improving kindergarten readiness and reduce outcome disparities for young children.
The city said that services will be directed and provided by organizations led primarily by women of color with a focus on southeast and central areas of Seattle.
In 2017, the Sweetened Beverage Tax was established with tax rates set to $1.75 per ounce. The Sweetened Beverage Tax Community Advisory Board established that revenue from the tax goes towards programs that increase access to nutritious food and supports child health, development and learning.
“As was our intention, the programs who have been awarded this funding today will enjoy the financial support needed to provide culturally and linguistically responsive prenatal-to-three resources,” Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a statement.
Seven of the 11 organizations receiving funds through the community grants provide midwifery and other support during the prenatal period and in the weeks and months after childbirth.
The awarded organizations also provide families with access to resources and services; increase parental health; support optimal child development and health; and provide responsive caregiver-child relationships, according to the city.
The Center Square previously reported that the Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant Program would fund up to $1.4 million to organizations. However, the total awarded amount is just over $1.6 million.
This is the grant program’s second year of service. Last year, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning’s grant awards went to 10 organizations ranging from $114,632 to $150,000 per award.
Here is the full list of Prenatal-to-Three Community grant recipients:
East African Community Services – $140,000
Voices of Tomorrow – $140,000
Horn of Africa Services – $140,000
Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services – $150,000
Washington Multicultural Services Link – $150,000
Families of Color Seattle – $150,000
Korean Community Services Center – $150,000
Rainier Valley Midwives – $150,000
Mother Africa– $150,000
Empowering Youth and Families Outreach – $150,000
El Centro de la Raza – $150,000