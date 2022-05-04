(The Center Square) – The King County Council approved the King County Regional Homelessness Authority's proposal of a five-year lease in south downtown Seattle to aid unsheltered persons in that area.
Most of Seattle’s homelessness investment will be implemented through KCRHA with the organization receiving $28.7 million from the county to aid persons with no shelter.
With the five-year lease approved on May 2, the Salvation Army-SODO shelter will be able to preserve its existing 270 beds.
Marc Dones, the chief executive officer at KCRHA, spoke to the Seattle Public Assets and Homelessness Committee about how this lease will add on to services for homeless individuals.
“[The lease] is going to add enhanced shelter and behavioral health services for up to 150 additional persons, including 40 to 60 beds for folks with acute behavioral health needs,” Dones said.
According to William Chen of the Seattle Rescue Plan team, KCRHA was awarded $12 million through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds dedicated to the Salvation Army-SODO shelter alone.
With the lease approved, the KCRHA will be able to expand its work in the SODO area with federal funding.
In addition to enhanced shelters and behavioral health services, Dones said the approved lease will also help relocate a sobering center to SODO and create new safe parking services for individuals living in RVs. However, Dones doesn’t believe that is the totality of the KCRHA’s safe parking investment.
“In particular, given the number of the intensity of vehicle-related homelessness in South Seattle, having something [like safe parking services] we think will be helpful,” Dones said.
Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said in the meeting that people could be reluctant to leave their RVs for alternative housing services.
“I’ve been flagging this as an issue because people living in RVs generally consider themselves not to be homeless and are very, very reluctant to leave them behind,” Councilmember Herbold said. “But yet, if there are alternatives, they might be more willing to take them if they know their most valuable asset [the RV] is going to be stored.”
Seattle has historically funded the Salvation Army’s 270-bed shelter. City Council added $5 million to the 2022 budget to be used to support persons with behavioral health needs.
Dones also mentioned three organizations that are receiving funds to operate non-congregate shelter options. The Chief Seattle Club received $1.9 million to help build 25 tiny house units. Catholic Community Services received an award of $471,550 to help build 25 pallet shelters. And the Public Defender Association received $1.5 million to help continue operating 84 hotel rooms for unsheltered people.