(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is awarding $750,000 from its Environmental Justice Fund to 13 projects designed to improve environmental conditions in the region.
The Seattle Office of Sustainability and Environment received 54 proposals that totaled nearly $3.8 million in grants. The proposed projects focused on climate and environmental justice topics. This included environmental outreach and education, climate resilience planning and organizational capacity building.
Environmental justice is a movement started by members of the BIPOC community that seeks to address the disproportionate exposure of poor and marginalized communities to hazardous waste, resource extraction and other environmental harms.
Three of the 13 projects are receiving over $70,000 from the Office of Sustainability and Environment.
The Beacon Hill Council was awarded $75,000 for a project that seeks to educate and engage immigrant and refugee communities on climate impacts and to understand where they might seek climate refuge in Beacon Hill.
FEED Seven Generations is also receiving the maximum grant award of $75,000 for the development of educational courses for school-age Native-American youth that focuses on culturally significant and traditional foods to strengthen local native food systems.
United Indians of All Tribes Foundation received $74,500 to support capacity building by funding a newly developed position at the foundation. The position will prioritize the expansion of a partnership between the foundation and the Na’ah Illahee Fund, which is a native-led organization that provides land restoration technical assistance.
The other 10 projects are dedicated to a range of environmental priorities including support for black farmers in the Seattle area, educating on the environmental and health impacts of oil-heating for Beacon Hill residents, creating a platform for community members to build awareness about environmental justice, and supporting awareness of environmental issues in South Seattle districts, amongst other projects.
The city’s support for these 13 organizations is another step toward building a healthy, sustainable future for all residents, and by expanding the Environmental Justice Fund to nearly $2 million for 2023 and 2024, we can further invest in taking on environmental and climate inequities,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.
The Environmental Justice Fund was developed in 2017 to provide grants to projects dedicated to improving environmental conditions, responding to impacts of climate change and achieving environmental justice, according to the city.
The fund has awarded over $1.8 million to 28 Seattle-based organizations since its launch in 2017. Five of the 13 organizations are past recipients of the Environmental Justice Fund.