(The Center Square) – A steep decline in multiple revenue streams is forcing the Seattle City Council to adjust its budget timeline.
The City of Seattle’s revenue forecast is now expecting less than anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 biennium years. The city is expecting a net decrease of $9.4 million in general fund revenues, a net decrease of $4.5 million in revenues from the Sweetened Beverage Tax and a net $64 million decrease in Real Estate Excise Tax revenues.
The significant loss in projected Real Estate Excise Tax revenues creates “immense challenges” for balancing the city’s 2023-24 budget, according to the city. This is because the revenue stream from the tax has typically been used for the city’s capital projects such as infrastructure and transportation.
The adjusted budget timeline now has Seattle Select Budget Chair Teresa Mosqueda’s balancing package set to be revealed on Nov. 14. The Council will vote on the package the following Monday, Nov. 21.
As of now, the council’s final committee vote is scheduled for Nov. 28. The full City Council would vote the following day on Nov. 29.
“Updating our budget calendar will give us the time needed to account for the updated revenue forecast in our balancing package, in an intentional and thoughtful way,” Mosqueda said in a statement on Thursday. “In light of the unprecedented circumstances, our analysts will be working with [the community], councilmembers, the City Budget Office and the city’s departments to help identify options that allow us to balance this budget.”
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed budget had a general revenue forecast of $1.6 billion in 2023 and $1.7 billion in 2024. Harrell’s budget added that general fund resources will need to rely on transfers of Payroll Expense Taxes.
“As one-time grants and transfers are unavailable, the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget includes transfers of $85.9 million in 2023 and $84.1 million in 2024 from the JumpStart Payroll Expense Tax Fund to the General Fund in support of general government services,” Harrell’s budget states.
Mosqueda said that the JumpStart Payroll Tax will help the city fund long-term needs. However, she added her top priority is to ensure Seattle has new revenue streams to fund immediate needs.
The Seattle Revenue Stabilization Workgroup is working to create a report of "progressive" revenue options for action in the upcoming year. The report will focus on short-term solutions that can be replaced by long-term revenue that is deemed progressive to stabilize the city’s revenue streams.