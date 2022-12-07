(The Center Square) – To avoid staffing cuts amid a revenue shortfall, Seattle officials are pulling a significant portion of funds from a voter-approved levy meant to rehabilitate sidewalks and increase bike lanes.
The Levy to Move Seattle will see money relocated next year in response to an anticipated decrease of $64 million in Real Excise Tax revenue. The budget dedicates a significant drop in funds for Move Seattle initiatives in the next biennial budget, with $11.7 million in 2023 and $29 million in 2024.
According to the city, in 2016, the Seattle Department of Transportation spent $548.3 million in Move Seattle funds. In 2021, the department spent $116.4 million in Move Seattle Levy funds and $216.4 million from all funding sources. From 2016 through 2022, $1.1 billion across all funds has supported the levy portfolio.
The nine-year levy was approved by Seattle voters in November 2015 and has provided roughly 30% of the city’s transportation budget up until next year. City officials said when they introduced the levy that it would cost average homeowners about $275 per year and bring in a total of $930 million over the levy’s cycle.
The levy was created to improve biking, transit, walking and freight access throughout the city through its property tax revenue stream.
The transportation department said it identified the sidewalk repair program as one from which to redirect funding to support other priorities temporarily. This is because the program has exceeded expectations for the city.
“Our sidewalk safety repair program continues to exceed annual goals. We have repaired the equivalent of over 180 blocks of Seattle’s sidewalks since the beginning of the Levy to Move Seattle in 2016,” the Transportation Department said in a statement. “We have completed thousands of sidewalk spot improvements to make sidewalks safer and more accessible for people walking and rolling.”
For the next two years, Seattle will also rely on its JumpStart payroll tax to transfer $85.9 million in 2023 and $84.1 million in 2024 to the General Fund in support of general government services in the midst of the $200 million budget deficit.
The payroll tax requires businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll to pay between 0.7%-2.4% on salaries and wages paid to Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year.
The Center Square previously reported on how the city faced a challenge in handling a projected revenue gap of around $200 million resulting from less than anticipated tax revenues and a reliance on one-time spending from federal COVID-19 relief funds for continuous funding. This forced the city to make cuts to various departments to fix the budget gap, including cuts to the Move Seattle program.
The transportation department said it expects funding for Move Seattle initiatives to return after 2024, when it expects the city’s Real Excise Tax revenue deficit to improve.