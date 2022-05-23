(The Center Square) – Woodland Park was one of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s top priorities since he took office. City workers have referred 89 homeless persons to shelters and removed the encampment from the park
Harrell said in a press conference at Woodland Park that the city’s efforts to remove the Woodland Park encampment has resulted in 60 referrals to tiny house villages, 25 referrals to enhanced shelters and four relocations to permanent housing.
“From day one, my administration began working to address the encampment at Woodland Park because it is inhumane and unacceptable for people to suffer in parks and on sidewalks without running water, sanitation, care and compassion,” Harrell said Thursday. “We will continue acting with urgency to drive sustainable solutions to the homelessness crisis . . . connecting those experiencing homelessness with shelter and services, identifying emergency and affordable housing, and ensuring parks and public spaces are accessible and welcoming to all.”
The press conference brought together Harrell, Seattle Councilmember Dan Strauss, the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA), the city’s care team, REACH, the Parks and Recreation Department and community leaders. These groups have worked with Harrell since he took over office in January to remove the large homeless encampment within Woodland Park.
Councilmember Strauss said that the phased approach that centered on human outreach was one of the main reasons they were able to break a city record regarding homelessness.
“Over four months of intensive outreach, we removed over 80 people out of the park and into transitional or permanent supportive housing or shelter,” Strauss said. “This is the largest number of people connected with shelter during an encampment removal in the city's history.”
KCRHA was given $15.4 million from the 2022 Seattle city budget. Since then, KCRHA has been in charge of city spending towards the homeless problem within the city.
Marc Dones, the CEO of KCRHA said at the press conference that the removal of persons at Woodland Park wasn’t exactly a big victory for the city.
“This can’t be a victory lap because not everyone is housed,” Dones said. “[However], I am really really happy to stand here to affirm that the number of shelter and housing exits from this work are the highest we have ever been able to achieve, and that the reason for that is that we took the time to get to know people.”
Dones is now asking Seattle and King County to nearly double their investment in KCRHA in 2023. This request came on May 11 in a KCRHA implementation board meeting.
Woodland Park is now open to the public again except for some areas undergoing a backlog of maintenance, including addressing damaged infrastructure.
A statement from the Mayor’s Office said Harrell will share his plan for future efforts to address the homelessness crisis in Seattle on a later date in May.