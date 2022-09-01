(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually.
In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are back open and accessible to the public. He says this new proposal would maintain efforts to prevent parks from becoming inaccessible again.
“This Parks District budget proposal is focused on restoring, renovating and maintaining our parks and community centers ... making the significant investments needed to ensure these public spaces remain exceptional reflections of our city, now and for years to come,” Harrell said at a press conference.
If the Seattle City Council approves the proposal, $58 million would be continually funded into services currently funded by the Parks District Cycle 1.
The plan would add efforts to improve city parks by opening 12 new park sites that total over 10 acres; make all 129 public restrooms available for year-round use by the end of 2028; fund approximately 20,000 hours of youth employment opportunities per year for 80 youth; double the size of the Equity Grant Fund to support community-driven park improvement projects in under-resourced neighborhoods; and add 26 park rangers to improve public safety.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the city council to pass annual budgets for Seattle Park and Recreation in 2021 and 2022. The proposal will span from 2023-2028 and represent 34% of Seattle Parks and Recreation’s total budget, according to Harrell’s Office.
The proposal comes with a price tag for homeowners if passed. According to Harrell’s Office, the median value homeowners would pay $331 annually.
“We are truly grateful to the taxpayers of Seattle for their continued support of our precious park system and beloved recreation facilities,” Christopher Williams, acting superintendent of Seattle Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. “Our goal is to further expand access to communities in need, provide reliable maintenance of parks and facilities and improve the resiliency of our buildings and natural spaces.”
The proposal now goes to the Seattle City Council for approval. The council has been in recess since Aug. 22. The next city council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 6.