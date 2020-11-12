(The Center Square) — Homeless residents will have to look beyond Seattle City Hall for shelter in the COVID-19 pandemic as the city jumpstarts services.
The city's old Municipal Building was once a nightly home of homeless men and offered free meals, according to a 1999 city document which recommended its services should remain intact upon its replacement.
Seattle City Hall's congregate homeless services will now be moving to a new emergency shelter in the SoDo district courtesy of Mayor Jenny Durkan's $34 million plan to space out shelter beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is banking on creating 425 non-congregate shelter beds by December, about 300 of which will include hotel rooms with the other 125 run by the Salvation Army.
This summer, the SoDo locale served as a smoke shelter as wildfires raged across Washington. It was first leased by King County as a potential isolation site for COVID-19 inpatients.
Back in August, Seattle's Downtown Emergency Services Center reported 19 cases of COVID-19 in its shelters—63% of which came from one facility.
In October, Seattle City Council President Lorena González proposed the continued funding of City Hall's overnight shelter. This would have cost the city about $1 million.
Two thirds of the city council supported González's budget item, with City Council members Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Andrew Lewis, and Lisa Herbold signing on as co-sponsors. The item failed this week after a service provider could not be found to run the program.
Seattle City Council members Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda have both called on Durkan to reopen city hall's shelters.
In the meantime, City Hall will continue functioning as a refuge from hazardous weather like snowstorms and wildfire smoke.
A 2019 King County report found that the city's entire homeless population stood at 11,199 people.
As of Wednesday, the county has seen 32,473 COVID-19 cases and 838 deaths, the Washington Department of Health reports.