(The Center Square ) – The anti-homelessness organization We Are In has created a proposal called “Partnership For Zero” to clear many homeless out of downtown Seattle. It was recently considered by members of the city council’s subcommittee on homelessness.
Councilmembers Andrew Lewis, Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda listened on March 16 to Mark Dones, CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, present the briefing on behalf of We Are In.
“Partnership For Zero is an initiative to focus on treating an emergency like an emergency,” Dones said. “The goal is to create a functional zero sub-system in the downtown core [of Seattle].”
That means significant support and pressure would be extended to most of the homeless currently camped in the downtown core and they would be moved out and into shelters.
The boundaries of targeted space would be Belltown through the International District, though there is room for negotiation.
“These boundaries might move and that’s actually okay,” Dones said. “The purpose of the boundaries is to denote where there will be a focus of the deployment [of personnel and resources], but what will we do is respond to where people are.”
The downtown core as defined by Dones has lately received much attention for its increase in crime and visible homelessness. Dones said, based on the data, that Seattle’s downtown core has the largest concentration of homeless people in King County.
Councilmember Herbald asked Dones questions about the initiative including the definition of the term “functioning zero.”
“I had expressed some concerns about naming it ‘Partnership For Zero’ because I think naming it that results in potentially having people expect zero tents within the geographical area,” Herbald said.
According to Dones, the term “Partnership For Zero” and its target of “functional zero” is a federally recognized way of tackling the problem.
He said the goal is to get as low a number as possible for homelessness. For the downtown core, he projects a sub-50 number.
Partnership For Zero will plan to hold that number of unsheltered people steady, at most.
“Let’s say that five folks are coming in [to the downtown core], then we need to be making sure that five folks are exited into stable placements as well,” Dones said.
Partners for Project For Zero include Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ballmer Group and the Seattle Foundation, among others.