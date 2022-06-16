(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a contract with the Seattle Police Management Association that emphasizes police accountability.
Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold spoke to the rest of the council about the contract prior to the vote on June 14. She claims that the city’s current arbitration system is broken and is one of the main reasons why a federal judge found the Seattle Police Department out of compliance with a federal consent decree in 2019.
“There are currently 93 appeals according to [the Office of Police Accountability],” Herbold said in the council meeting. “Some of them involve complaints filed as far back as 2016.”
Herbold believes the new agreement will help with clearing the backlog of complaints and make it harder for SPD to stall time on investigations.
“It will help slow that backlog from growing by ensuring cases aren’t being entirely relitigated during arbitration as they currently are,” Herbold said. “It will also ensure arbitrators, who are not generally experts on policing, don’t substitute their judgment for the police chief’s, undermining accountability as happened in the Adley Shepherd case.”
Adley Shepherd was a former SPD officer who was reinstated by an arbitrator in 2018 after she was fired after she punched a handcuffed woman in the back of a police car. In 2021, the arbitrator’s decision was overturned by a Washington judge.
SPMA represents about 80 police captains and lieutenants. The newly approved contract will give the SPD captains and lieutenants a pay bump that is equivalent to the consumer price index increase of up to 4%. The cumulative bill for the raise is expected to be north of $6 million through 2023.
With the contract approved, captains and lieutenants will receive retroactive wage increases of 2.7% in 2020, 1.9% in 2021, and 4% in 2022. It is a common practice for police to see retroactive increases, because contracts generally take years to negotiate and because they are forbidden as a condition of employment from striking. Police often operate under expired contracts.
Under the terms of the new contract, in 2023 police managers would receive a pay bump equivalent to the consumer price index increase, up to 4%.
The newly signed contract includes many other agreements between the city and SPMA, according to a news release from the Seattle Mayor's Office.
Police management must not apply the "consistent preponderance of evidence standard" for appeals and misconduct findings. They are also disallowing from preventing new evidence that was not previously disclosed from being introduced on appeal. They muse ensure greater neutrality of those who hear the appeals. Disciplinary appeals hearings must be more accessible to the public. "Dishonesty" as applied to officers must no longer be interpreted flexibly.
The Seattle Community Police Commission was allowed a technical advisor to participate in the contract negotiations between the city and SPMA. The commission applauded the action to include community representation in the contract negotiations.
“This contract takes critical steps forward and the process itself marked a milestone in that a community representative participated in the police bargaining process,” CPC Executive Director Brandy Grant said in a statement. “But there remains a lot of work to do to improve transparency in the contract process. Community voice must be central to this process to make sure demands for police accountability are not negotiated away.”