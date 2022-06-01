(The Center Square) – Legislation that would make Seattle the first city to provide app-based delivery drivers a minimum wage passed unanimously out of the city council.
Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Andrew Lewis, who sponsored the legislation, hope that by giving app-based delivery drivers a minimum wage, the local economy will benefit.
“Every dollar in a low-wage worker’s pocket adds $1.21 to the economy and investment in our local businesses,” Herbold said in the council meeting Tuesday.
“This is the first in a series of measures to right long-standing inequities in our local economy that the introduction of gig work and app-based work has driven over the past decade of technological changes and shifts in our economy,” Lewis added in the same meeting.
Herbold and Lewis plan to introduce other bills to address restroom access, background checks and the creation of a gig worker advisory board.
Not only will these app-based workers receive a minimum wage plus expenses and tips, but the bill seeks to create more transparency in employment terms and how payments are split between workers and app-based companies.
According to Herbold, DoorDash reported nearly $5 billion in revenue in 2021, up 69% in 2020. It was not the only delivery business to thrive in the past two years. UberEats reported $5.8 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Herbold. And InstaCart’s revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $1.65 billion.
“The fact is that this is a very expensive city to live and work in and if paying employees sub-minimum wage is the only way that businesses can sustain their model, there should be some consideration whether or not that business model really works,” Herbold said.
DoorDash disagrees with the council’s decision. The company claims that Seattle “Dashers” already earn over $28 per hour on average and 90% of the delivery drivers work less than 10 hours a week.
The company also argues that the decision to vote for this bill was rushed. It estimates that Seattle businesses could lose an aggregate of over $74 million per year.
“Seattle City Council refused to hear from community members – from restaurants to customers, to faith leaders, to communities of color – who opposed this extreme policy that will dramatically increase costs on customers, reduce orders for merchants and threaten earnings for Dashers,” a DoorDash spokeswoman said to the Center Square via email.
“City Council also refused to study the impact of this proposal, despite widespread constituent concern. We are disappointed that City Council chose to ignore such a diverse slate of voices, but DoorDash will continue to fight for better policies across Seattle.”
Councilmember Sara Nelson voted yes for the bill, but also said that she was concerned about how businesses will be affected as a result of this policy.
“I support a minimum pay standard for delivery drivers, but I’ve always been concerned that setting the delivery fee too high will lower demand, which could result in the unintended consequences of reducing drivers income, as well as the revenue of small businesses like restaurants,” Nelson said.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has to sign the bill for the policy to become law.