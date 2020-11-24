(The Center Square) – A vote by the Seattle City Council on Monday yielded a $6.5 billion budget more in line with the mayor’s office than the demands made by demonstrators this summer.
Seattle’s 2021 budget, approved by a margin of 8-1 on Monday, represents a nearly three-month-long tug of war between city hall and local activists protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minnesota police.
The budget backed by activist groups including King County Equity Now and Solidarity Budget Coalition called for no less than a 50% cut to the Seattle Police Department’s $409 million 2020 budget.
Seven city council members this summer pledged to do exactly that, but just days before Thanksgiving, city hall has not come close.
With Monday’s vote, Seattle City Council members managed to slash the SPD by $63 million or about 15%, shrinking the department’s budget, to around $346 million for 2021.
Mayor Jenny Durkan praised the city council on Monday for taking what she described as a more "measured approach" compared to this summer's proposals that could have blocked 100 new SPD hires.
The vast majority of public commenters who testified to the city council on Monday agreed that the council's cuts did not go far enough.
Around $1.7 million of those cuts come from 2020 SPD officer salaries through attrition. The only "no" vote on the cuts came from Seattle City Council member Alex Pedersen.
Entry-level sworn SPD officers made a base salary of $83,640 per year in 2020 not counting overtime pay.
Another $60 million of those cuts come from moving the SPD's 911 call center and traffic enforcement division into civilian hands as proposed by Durkan who has pushed back against any cuts removing officers from the streets.
Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González and Councilmember Lisa Herbold echoed those sentiments on Monday, arguing that replacing police with community task forces would take time.
In August, the city council passed a 1% cut to the department and spent the better part of the summer overriding a veto of the cuts from Durkan.
Many SPD officers are leaving on their own accord. At least 3% of the SPD's officers have left the force since September as the department contends with a backlog of allegations related to excessive force against protesters.
This fall, the mayor's office estimated that the SPD could see its ranks drop from 1,422 to 1,400 by the end of the year. The 2021 budget accounts for just 1,343 officers.
A failed effort led by Seattle City Council members Kshama Sawant and fellow councilmembers Tammy Morales and Teresa Mosqueda last week attempted to cut another $9 million from the SPD and enact a hiring freeze.
The city council also bankrolled a number of civilian-led alternatives to police on Monday, pumping $550,000 into a restorative justice pilot program and $480,000 into an expansion of the city's Health One social worker program.
"We’re listening to the experts, creating a new ecosystem where the City truly collaborates with shelter and outreach providers, who work with people where they are to provide services tailored to individual needs," Morales said.
A number of amendments approved on Monday saw little drama with the city council unanimously releasing $9 million for school and pedestrian safety programs.
The new budget also divided up Durkan's promised $100 million investment for Black, Indigenous, and people color across multiple community programs and housing projects.
Those include $1.4 million for a temporary tiny house village near a new light rail station in the University District and $1.1 million for health care centers to host safe injection sites.
The city also fattened its legal defense fund by some $460,000 in anticipation of more lawsuits related to its months-long eviction moratorium.
Seattle will enter 2021 with a revenue forecast of $1.28 billion—$120 million shy of its 2020 forecast, according to the mayor's fiscal report.
Monday's amendments also poured another $32 million into the city's exhausted Emergency Fund which paid out around $20 million in COVID-relief approved by the city council in August.
The city council's 2021 budget nonetheless spurred a "no vote" from Sawant, who has voted against every city budget since being elected to office.
“We should recognize and claim every victory our grassroots movements win, and I have voted for every progressive amendment in this budget," Sawant wrote. "But those victories continue to be on the margins, while the majority of the budget is an austerity budget placing the burden of the COVID Emergency, Climate Emergency, Homelessness Emergency, and recession, onto the shoulders of regular working class people, rather than big business and the rich."
The Seattle Department of Transportation will see cuts of more than $130 million in 2021 as the city looks to repair the West Seattle Bridge with or without car tab fees city council members reduced from $80 to $40 on Monday.
City parks and the Seattle City Library will also see combined cuts of nearly $40 million while at least five community centers will close.
The Seattle City Council's amended 2021 budget now awaits Durkan's signature.