(The Center Square) – The Seattle Budget Committee has finalized its amendments for the 2023-24 budget with historic funding for the Office of Housing.
In what the council considers the most pressing need for the city, the Seattle Office of Housing would receive $253 million next year in the committee’s final package, pending a full council vote. That is a 400% increase in funds for the department since 2016, according to Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda. For the entire biennium, affordable housing initiatives will see over $500 million with some of the revenue streams stemming from the JumpStart Payroll tax.
Out of half a billion allocated to affordable housing in the next two years, $228 million would be used for multifamily housing projects; $17 million for homeownership and sustainability; and $8 million for department administration, according to the budget.
$18 million would be distributed to the JumpStart Community Self-Determination Fund to support capacity building and land acquisition for affordable housing development.
The Budget Committee included $7 million in JumpStart homeownership funds to support affordable homeownership opportunities for communities that have been impacted by redlining, according to the city.
Rental assistance would be allocated $1 million to be administered with eviction protection support in 2023, as part of the final budget package.
The large allocation of funds to the Office of Housing matches Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s original plan to fund approximately $253 million in 2023 and 2024, showing a mutual understanding by the mayor and city council are on the same page on this issue.
The final budget package went through 195 amendments, three public hearings and the notice of an additional tax revenue shortfall. Mosqueda said the Budget Committee focused on looking at “haircuts instead of whole cuts” to the budget as to avoid layoffs through city departments.
“When we say this was a difficult budget to construct, I think you can see why... We were faced with a $141 million operating deficit and $152 million operating deficit in the years 2023 and 2024,” Mosqueda said at the committee meeting. “We then were hit with an additional $87 million shortfall combined over the biennium and we were having to look at serious reductions in projects and services.”
The final Budget Committee vote will take place next week on Nov. 28. The full City Council will vote the following day on Nov. 29.