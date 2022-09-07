(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle has passed a resolution that will phase out gas-powered leaf blowers within city departments by 2025.
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson’s bill will have the 418 gas-powered leaf blowers currently owned by the city removed within the next five years.
“Nearly everyone hates obnoxious, loud, gas-belching leaf blowers, so why do we allow them to continue damaging eardrums, spraying debris into faces, and polluting our city?” Pedersen asked fellow councilmembers in Monday's council meeting.“Other cities are banning or phasing out leaf blowers and it’s time to blow them out of Seattle as well."
Over 170 jurisdictions in 31 states have some type of restriction on the use of leaf blowers. Over 40 of those jurisdictions have banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers altogether.
Burlington, VT, Washington D.C., Portland, OR, and all of California have, or will in the next two years, ban gas blowers.
The gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned for the rest of the city by 2027. The resolution acknowledged the financial impacts the ban could have on businesses who would need to purchase electric leaf blowers and adjust their operations to ensure that leaf blowers can be charged (or have sufficient charge) throughout the day as landscaping crews move from one work site to another.
The resolution also noted that low-income residents could be financially burdened by the proposed ban, which may require them to purchase an electric leaf blower.
The city is considering creating financial incentives, such as a rebate and a buy-back program to ensure the cost impacts are minimal to Seattle residents and businesses.
Exact cost estimates were not brought up prior to the council vote. However, Seattle City Central Staff previously said it has begun inquiries into the cost differential for the city to convert to electric-powered leaf blowers and plans to have the information ready in time for budget deliberations this year.
Notably, Michael Porcello, the Committee Director of the Washington D.C. Committee on Transportation and the Environment, told councilmembers in August that it costed the District a total of $55,000 to accomplish the conversion to electric blowers. That included IT upgrades for its 311 system, vehicle costs for its enforcement staff and non-salary related costs.
Weeks before the District enforced the ban on gas blowers, the city government auctioned off 13 gas-powered leaf blowers at a starting price of $50 on GovDeals.com.
Since 2014, the Seattle City Council has considered strategies to reduce or eliminate the loud noise and emissions that gas blowers cause.
The council central staff previously cited a 2018 study from Arup Consultancy that is based in Washington, D.C.. The study compared noise levels and frequency of sound produced by two-stroke gas and electric blowers. The results showed that while gas and electric leaf blowers may be similarly loud, gas blowers produce higher levels of sound at lower frequencies than electric blowers.
Central staff mentioned the gas-powered leaf blowers cause minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Landscape service industry workers and residents facing regular exposure to the fine particulate matter from the leaf blowers could cause negative cardiovascular and respiratory effects.
“Gas powered leaf blowers are contrary to our values — they use fossil fuels and are unwelcoming with their excessive noise and toxic emissions,” said Nicole Grant, Executive Director of 350 Seattle, in a statement. “We are pleased that Councilmember Pedersen is proposing a sound process for the city to transition away from these unnecessary machines.”
The resolution did not declare if city departments can continue to purchase gas blowers up until 2025. In the current year, the City of Seattle owns 70 electric blowers compared to the 418 gas blowers.
The bill now goes to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for his signature.