(The Center Square) – Seattle City Council members finalized deep cuts to the city's police budget on Monday while sparing it the 50 percent cut once on the table earlier this summer.
Following a vote by the council’s budget committee last week, the council passed a host of final budget cuts by a 7-1 margin.
The sole “no” vote came from city council member Kshama Sawant. Debora Juarez was not present for Monday’s meeting.
“Today I voted against what is euphemistically called the City Council’s ‘Balancing Package’ to the 2020 budget, because the only balancing that is happening is on the backs of working people, especially in Black and Brown communities,” Sawant said in a statement. “This budget fails working people.”
If enacted annually, Monday’s round of budget cuts would total 41 percent, according to council estimates.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and police union officials have all made claims that the council’s cuts would increase crime rates in the city. Durkan proposed a 20 percent cut to the city police budget in July that would have spared the department layoffs.
In a memo to the mayor's office, the city budget office reported that Seattle is looking at an additional $26.0 million shortfall on top of the estimated deficit.
Durkan shot down a COVID-19 aid package from the city council last week over stated concerns about dipping into the city's emergency funds.
Seven council members voiced support for cutting the police budget by 50 percent, or roughly $85 million, answering calls from activist groups like King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle to reallocate police funds toward public safety programs and social work.
The council’s cuts will see 100 sworn officers laid off including 32 patrol officers and the city’s homeless camp team starting in November.
Police command staff salaries are now capped at $150,000, with Best’s salary cut from $285,000 to $275,000. According to Ballotpedia, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s salary stands at $171,898. Durkan makes $199,593, according to one watchdog study.
Council member Alex Pederson described defunding the Navigation Team as “hasty” and challenged the council’s move to slash the salary of “the first female black Police Chief in Seattle's history.”
According to the mayor’s office, Seattle police groups demand the city hold a bargaining session before any cuts take effect, particularly relocating the city’s parking enforcement unit to the Seattle Department of Transportation and the 911 call center to civilian leadership.
President Lorena González said that a council-authorized study of the Seattle Police Department found 56 percent of 911 calls involved non-criminal incidents with only 3 percent of 911 calls resulting in an arrest.
Monday’s budget cuts challenge the city’s consent decree issued by a federal judge last year, which ordered the city to pass reforms addressing racial bias in its police force, one that is now reduced in numbers.
González championed Monday’s vote as a stepping stone to halving the police budget by next year.
“Instead of buying bullets, violence and intimidation, we are choosing – the city council is choosing – to invest in peace and restoration in a community that has been ravaged by generations of racism,” González said in a statement. “Funding interventions and casework centered in harm reduction will mean public safety rooted in community and addressing the root causes of why many people utilize 911, rather than funding arrests and incarceration.”
The council voted to pour $10 million into public safety organizations and another $4 million for youth safety programs.
The Seattle Police Department has been buried in litigation from protesters, activist groups and legal observers in past months.
Lawsuits against the department allege numerous instances of excessive force against protesters and unconstitutional violations of free speech and assembly.
The Seattle Cty Council will convene in September to debate the upcoming 2021 police budget.