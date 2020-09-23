(The Center Square) — The Seattle City Council voted late Tuesday to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of its amended budget slashing a fraction of funding for Seattle police.
After three hours of virtual debate that went well into the evening, the nine-member council voted to override Durkan’s vetoes of three separate bills.
The first bill cut around $3 million from the Seattle Police Department’s $400 million annual budget along with 100 officers and capped command staff pay. The 2020 amended budget passed by City Council devoted $14 million to the city’s Human Services Department for community policing efforts.
Council members Alex Pedersen and Deborah Juarez were the only two to vote “no” on the bill.
"By taking small steps this summer we sent a symbolic message of future bargaining that would happen," Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said. "We sent a message that we are making a down payment on investments needed to build community capacity to better respond to community safety concerns.”
Durkan vetoed the bill in August in favor of placing the SPD’s 911 call center into civilian hands and moving SPD”s parking enforcement to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Ahead of the council’s Tuesday vote, Durkan made the unusual step of releasing a statement encouraging mutual cooperation among her colleagues.
"Our community is demanding that we work together," Durkan said. "Even when we disagree, I have always believed we could work together on actual solutions that can be done and make the change we want to see.”
Councilmember Dan Strauss said he voted to override Durkan’s vetoes and denied any lack of communication with either the SPD or the mayor herself about the budget cuts, despite repeated claims to the contrary by Durkan over the summer.
He characterized the cuts approved by the council in August as good policy.
“The cuts included in the 2020 amended budget are not unreasonable or earth-shattering,” Strauss said.
Durkan has also claimed that enacting no-cause layoffs in the SPD would disproportionately impact newly hired officers of color despite a public rule allowing the city to implement out-of-order layoffs.
Councilmember Lisa Herbold suggested that SPD layoffs should begin with officers currently included on Brady lists who have records of dishonesty or bias.
Speaking to her colleagues from home with her young daughter, Seattle City Council President Lorena González stressed that none of the bills passed on Tuesday were perfect, but served as a stepping stone to greater changes in the 2021 budget.
“When I look back in this moment in time, I want to be able to tell my daughter, who I am currently holding in my arms, that I did the right thing and that I voted on the right side of history,” González said. "Not because of political expediency, not because there was a disagreement about where to put a decimal point, not because of political pressure, but because it is the right thing to do.”
Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who was seen as a possible swing vote on the police bills, decided to vote to override the veto while encouraging city leaders to find common ground.
"It has contributed to a frayed relationship between the council and the mayor and there have to be better ways for us to resolve our differences," he said. "In that spirit, while I’m voting to override today, I acknowledge that some of these bills may need some revisions and I’m committing to pursuing those changes legislatively.”
The second bill voted on by the council ended funding for the city’s “Navigation Team” which conducted sweeps of homeless camps.
Herbold said that overriding the veto on the bill would not reduce the city’s abilities to conduct outreach to its homeless population.
SPD officers were seen conducting sweeps of homeless camps as recently as three weeks ago ahead of the cuts, as reported by CHS Capitol Hill Seattle.
The council also unanimously voted to override the mayor’s veto of the third bill, a COVID-19 financial relief package.
In the event that the council failed to override Durkan’s vetoes, González said on Monday that it was prepared to pass a less ambitious bill, which cut its community policing provisions down to $2.5 million, among other compromises. It received support from Durkan on Monday.
Herbold said during Tuesday’s meeting that she was involved in the making of this unused bill, which she said fell short of the council’s goals.
The compromise bill was condemned by King County Equity Now Group, which described it as a “surrender” to Durkan.
Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the lone “no” vote on the council’s police budget cuts, arguing it did not go far enough.
She described Tuesday’s vote as “a lesson in the power of movements.”
She nevertheless described the council’s spending plan as “austerity budget” that did not adequately fund social services or deliver the 50% cut to the SPD budget that activists such as Decriminalize Seattle have long demanded.
Late into the meeting, Sawant sparred with González over whether the council had violated the Open Public Meetings Act by holding closed door discussions with Durkan about the bills. Their argument ended once González denied Sawant speaking privileges.
Sawant and Durkan both face recall petitions which they are appealing in court.
Nearly four months after protests against police brutality began in Seattle following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police, demonstrations have cost the SPD millions in overtime and a string of lawsuits concerning use of force.
Last week, Seattle's Office of Police Accountability released its first conclusions in its investigations of dozens of complaints against the SPD. These included an officer pepper-spraying a 7-year-old child and his father during a May protest.
Enacting cuts to the SPD will likely produce legal challenges from the Seattle Police Officers Guild and ignite a long collective bargaining process, council members acknowledged on Tuesday.
Durkan will introduce her proposed city budget for 2021 to the City Council on Tuesday.