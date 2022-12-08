(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that supports universal healthcare throughout the state of Washington.
The resolution, sponsored by City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, states that the failure to pass healthcare legislatures beyond the city and county level has spurred more actions from Seattle and King County governments to improve the declining health care system at a local level.
The resolution cites the statewide initiative, Improved Medicare for All, the U.S. Senate and House’s respective bills, Medicare-for-All National Health Insurance Program, as government initiatives it is supportive of. However, all the bills have failed to pass by their respective legislatures.
“These failures included the Keep Our Care Act, which would have given our state attorney general regulatory powers over mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare market,” the city council said. “The lack of this power has resulted in Washington being second in the nation, only to Alaska, for faith-based hospitals, resulting in the loss of specific legal healthcare options.”
The resolution also includes the failure of the Safe Nursing Standards bills supported by over 71,000 healthcare workers.
International studies conducted within the Seattle City Council’s resolution looked at the costs of universal health care. The studies found that the U.S. has nearly three times the cost of health care in comparison to other developed nations, all of which have universal health care.
“In Washington State, 430,000 have no health coverage and about 105,000 folks are uninsured immigrants who are ineligible for health insurance and the very few options that are available are too costly,” Mosqueda said in a council meeting on Dec. 8. “To have a healthy economy and society, we must provide proper access to healthcare.”
The resolution passed with four councilmembers voting in favor and two councilmembers abstaining.