(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposal to extend an exemption from mandatory design review for affordable housing projects has been unanimously passed by the Seattle City Council.
The initial bill to exempt the design review process was passed by the council in April, 2020. The COVID-19 era policy supports faster development of affordable rental housing production and reduces cost and time for affordable housing developers by allowing them to opt-out of the design review process. The emergency regulations were set to expire on Dec. 30.
City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said the policy helps remove every barrier in the way of addressing the city’s housing and homelessness crisis.
“We have seen during the course of the pandemic that we can create high-quality housing that meets the diverse needs of our community without burdensome review processes that cause delays, create uncertainty, and drive up the costs of building housing,” Mosqueda said in a statement.
With the new one-year term for the design review exemption policy, affordable housing development projects can opt-out of design review if at least 40% of its units are affordable to households with income not greater than 60% of the city’s area median income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Seattle in 2021 was $105,391.
The policy also continues to authorize the director of the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections to waive or edit certain development standards for projects opting out of design review as a non-appealable decision.
Starting next year, a two-year test process will allow major development projects in the city to either choose to undertake a public review as is currently required in the full design review or partake in the administrative design review process that includes public feedback but not public meetings.
Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss and Mayor Harrell said in a statement that they will work together to develop future bills that would permanently exempt affordable housing projects from design review and projects that use the Mandatory Housing Affordability program to produce their units on-site.