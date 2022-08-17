(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department (SPD) will soon issue one-time cash bonuses of $7,500 for new hires and $30,000 for lateral transfers to improve the staffing shortage.
Yesterday, the Seattle City Council voted 6-3 in favor of the Comprehensive Police Recruitment and Retention Plan sponsored by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.
“This is a positive step in the right direction as we seek to make Seattle a safe place for every neighbor ... and restore the Seattle Police Department in line with our highest values, priorities and aspirations,” Harrell said in a statement following the passing of the bill.
In May, the Seattle City Council authorized $1.15 million in existing funds from SPD’s 2022 budget for police recruitment.
Yesterday’s bill authorizes additional spending of $289,000 in hiring incentives from existing funds in SPD’s 2022 budget. Officers who leave the department within five years would need to return the bonus.
The bill also transfers $228,000 funds out of SPD to the Seattle Department of Human Resources to hire four positions as a way to enhance recruiting and speed up the hiring process. Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said this allows for funding for moving expenses for newly-hired officers, per the council’s earlier legislation.
“We can’t keep asking officers to direct traffic and help people in mental health crises when we don’t have enough officers to investigate sexual assaults or respond to 911 calls,” Herbold said in the council meeting. “Being a first responder is a difficult job. We shouldn’t make it an impossible job.”
The council amended Harrell’s plan to include sunsetting the hiring bonuses in December 2024, removing eligibility for reinstated officers and acknowledging that aspects of the legislation are subject to collective bargaining with police unions.
Seattle offers the second highest starting salary in the state. When combining starting salaries with bonuses, the city is near the top, but slightly below the Cities of Kent and Everett, according to Herbold.
The bill uses existing funds from the SPD budget toward the council-supported goal of hiring 125 officers in 2022. The newly revised officer hiring projection is 84 for the year, according to Herbold. She also noted that for every 12 applicants, SPD hired one.
City Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda, Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales, voted in opposition of the bill.
“When we have scarce public resources, we should be allocating them in a way that truly addresses our public challenges,” Morales said in the council meeting. “We need to put resources into changing the community conditions that lead to violence in the first place.”
Morales listed affordable housing, creating good-paying jobs, youth mentorship and access to capital to promote entrepreneurship as ways to change the community conditions.
When the city released the 2022 proposed budget, 23% of the general fund was dedicated to SPD. Morales noted that it is four times the amount dedicated to housing.
SPD did not respond to requests for comment on the passed recruitment and retention plan.