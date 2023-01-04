(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County.
With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light and power system repaired and operated by Seattle City Light through 2033. According to the legislation, electricity bills for residents of these communities will increase by more than 10% during the peak of the winter heating season.
In the new franchise agreement with the county, payments will be 2% higher through 2027. The increase is to aid King County’s foregone revenues from 2018 to 2022, according to the legislation. Seattle City Light will also waive its 2% administration fee.
Customers in Skyway and White Center will see 8% of the annual collected revenue go to King County rather than the City of Seattle in the first five years of the franchise agreement. Beginning in 2028, the percentage will drop to 6% of the total revenue billed to customers in unincorporated King County.
By controlling the rights-of-way, the strips of land adjacent to transmission lines, Seattle will have to update the infrastructure to meet the county’s new road standards and the hazardous materials provisions.
“The new standards will require City Light to move certain above-ground distribution system equipment outside the identified ‘clear zone’ of streets rights-of-way. This may require moving equipment fully outside the county right-of-way, which could entail obtaining private property easements or undergrounding of facilities,” the legislation states.
Seattle is expected to begin work on a roadside management plan this year to remediate the facilities in unincorporated King County.
The legislation notes that King County may also gain the right to levy a utility tax in the future. The county would have to receive taxing authority from the State of Washington in order to do so. Counties are currently prohibited from imposing a utility tax.
Seattle City Council passed the agreement with a 9-0 vote on Jan. 3. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will need to sign his signature before the agreement goes into effect. The Mayor’s Office first transmitted the legislation to the council in November 2022.