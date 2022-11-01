(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced her office is filing a lawsuit against consulting firm McKinsey & Company for the role it played in the opioid epidemic.
According to Davison, the consulting firm’s consulting relationship with Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Endo and other drug manufacturers contributed to 80,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2021.
“We can never bring back the loved ones lost to addiction and overdose, but with this lawsuit, we are taking another step towards holding the people who fueled this crisis accountable,” Davison said in a statement. “We cannot meaningfully address public safety in our city if we do not also address the impact that opioids like heroin and fentanyl are having in our communities.”
The lawsuit states that 540 people suffered from fatal opioid overdoses in King County last year. Nearly 400 of the 540 deaths involved fentanyl. On average, nearly three Washingtonians die every day from an opioid overdose.
The lawsuit says that between 2006 and 2012, more than 1.8 billion opioid pills were distributed in Washington. Nearly a quarter of the opioids were directed into King County.
The city attorney's lawsuit states that the consulting firm formulated strategies to pump as many drugs as possible. The strategies included promotional messages recommended to Purdue Pharma such as OxyContin provides "freedom" and "peace of mind."
The lawsuit continued on, saying that the consulting firm also urged Purdue to use sales quotas and bonus payments to motivate sales tactics. The end result was Purdue being able to triple its OxyContin revenues from $1 billion to $3 billion in three years.
In 2019, McKinsey & Company stopped advising on opioids and internal emails allegedly showed the firm took steps to purge evidence of its involvement, according to the lawsuit.
"With this action, Seattle seeks to hold McKinsey responsible for the role it played," the lawsuit states.
The City of Seattle now joins Portland, Philadelphia and other municipalities in filing lawsuits against McKinsey & Company for similar damages in recent months.
In 2017, the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation spent over $800,000 to clear 3,000 tons of waste from homeless encampments. Davison noted that nearly all of the waste contained hypodermic needles used to inject opioids.
That same year, the city sued Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers for their “deceptive manner in which they marketed prescription opioids for chronic pain,” according to Davison.
Two years later, in 2019, Seattle brought suit against Walgreens and wholesale opioid distributors over a failure to establish controls to keep the opioids from being diverted to the black market.
McKinsey & Company did not respond to a request for comment.