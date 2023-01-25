The company logo adorns a tower at a Hyundai dealership Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Loveland, Colo. Hyundai is telling the owners of more than 44,000 SUVs in the U.S., Tuesday, Nov. 1, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off. The automaker says certain 2018 Santa Fe Sport models should be parked away from other vehicles and structures until they are repaired as part of a recall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)