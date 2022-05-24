(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Attorney’s Office released a report on its Mainstream Pre-Filing Diversion Program for young adults that showed 90% of participants have had no new criminal convictions.
Specifically, 469 individuals have graduated from the program and have not committed any crimes since the inception of the Mainstream PFD Program and its partnership with the non-profit organization, CHOOSE 180, in 2017.
“The mainstream pre-filing diversion program has proved to be a valuable and highly effective alternative to the traditional criminal legal process for many young people in Seattle,” City Attorney Ann Davison said in a statement. “I applaud the incredible work done by the diversion program attorneys in my office, and the partnership that we have with CHOOSE 180 that is keeping young people out of jail and out of our criminal justice system.”
Since the inception of the partnership in 2017, CHOOSE 180 hosted 19 in-person diversion workshops and 22 months of virtual one-on-one workshops. The City Attorney’s Office has referred 1,225 young adults on 1,458 reports to diversion.
Of the 1,225 young adults invited to participate in diversion, 526 (43%) completed the program, according to the City Attorney’s report.
"We are grateful for the young adults who continue to commit to CHOOSE 180 and our relationship with the City Attorney's Office that allows for this transformative work to flourish,” said Sean Goode, the executive director of CHOOSE 180.
The report also stated that PFD program graduates were 2.5 times less likely than peers their age to have another police referral within six months and that “only 13% of people who completed the PFD program had another police referral within six months compared to 32% of similarly aged peers.”
When Davison took over as the Seattle City Attorney, she was given a 9% increase in funding from the 2022 City Council budget for a total budget of more than $38 million. PFD service contracts were increased by a little over $9,000 to a total of $247,490 for expenditures for 2022.
As a result of the pandemic in 2020, CHOOSE 180 changed their workshops from a four hour session to four separate one-hour sessions to better match participants’ availability. They also expanded their direct financial support budget for participants and “have to-date provided over $80,000 in rental and utility assistance to participants and families.”
The City Attorney’s Office also partners with Seattle Municipal Court’s Community Resource Center to engage with young adult participants and conduct social service screenings.
However, the pandemic prevented the CRC from engaging in the way it had previously. The City Attorney’s Office stated, “the number of people served since Covid began is significantly down from previous years.”