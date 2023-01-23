In this March 6, 2020 photo, bus, bike, pedestrian and car traffic is light on Pike St. in downtown Seattle at 5:20 pm during the Friday evening commute. Many of the region's big employers, including Microsoft and Amazon, have started asking workers to stay home and work remotely, and while the closures may help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it also throws restaurants, shops and hotels into uncertainty. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)