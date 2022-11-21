(The Center Square) – The Seattle Budget Committee has approved a budget amendment that accepts Mayor Bruce Harrell’s original proposal to transfer parking enforcement officers from the Seattle Department of Transportation to the Seattle Police Department.
Harrell’s proposal to move the city's parking enforcement unit back to the Seattle Police Departments went along with $20 million in 2023 and $20.5 million in 2024 for the transfer.
This stemmed from a previous misstep by the city in turning over the responsibilities from the police department to the Seattle Department of Transportation in 2021. The mistake caused parking enforcement officers to not have special police commissions at the time of issuance, according to the city.
That proved costly for the city as it was forced to give $5 million in refunds for parking tickets issued from Sept. 1 2021 through April 5 2022.
Teresa Mosqueda, the chair of the budget committee, proposed an amendment in her balancing package that would eliminate the proposed transfer of the parking enforcement to the Seattle Police Department.
Mosqueda’s proposed amendment would also reduce proposed funding and position authority for the city's parking enforcement unit by $20 million in 2023 and $20.5 million 2024 in the police department’s budget. In turn, the city’s department of transportation would be allocated $28.3 million in 2023 and $28.8 million in 2024 for the parking enforcement responsibilities.
City Councilmember Dan Strauss proposed the budget amendment to transfer the parking enforcement unit back to the police department. By accepting the proposal, the proposed addition of $16.6 for the next two years to the transportation department is unneeded.
Strauss emphasized that his proposal does not mean he supports the parking enforcement officers to stay with the police department long-term.
“While I believe [parking] enforcement needs to be housed outside of [the police department], a few issues over the last week have led me to bring this amendment forward,” Strauss said in the budget committee meeting. “The understanding that we need to restore our emergency funds...especially knowing that without doing so, every capital project in our city could have some increased exposure.”
The amendment would result in the council's budget package transferring $13 million from the general sub-fund to the emergency fund. The 2023-2024 proposed budget includes $20 million to replenish the City's emergency fund.
The $16.6 million that will not be directed to the transportation department will be distributed to other council priorities. This includes $2 million to the Human Services Department for RV parking and storage associated with non-congregate shelters.
Seattle Parks and Recreation would be allocated $1 million for the City Hall Park activation to decrease crime in the area and encourage people to utilize the parks for activities and events. In addition, in 2024, funds could be used for capital improvements that assist in activating the park, such as a stage for music and other performances, according to the amendment document.
The council’s final committee vote is scheduled for Nov. 28. The full city council will vote the following day on Nov. 29.